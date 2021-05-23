South Carolina shooting at 'unauthorized' concert leaves girl, 14, dead; 14 others wounded: report

A concert in a South Carolina neighborhood erupted in gunfire late Saturday, leaving a 14-year-old girl dead and at least 14 others wounded, according to a local report.

The shooting happened in North Charleston around 10:27 p.m. Saturday during an "unannounced and unauthorized" concert, North Charleston Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said in an email to Fox News.

Officers who responded to the area of Piggly Wiggly and West Jimtown drives found numerous victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Some victims were treated and transported to local hospitals, Deckard said.

WCSC reported that a 14-year-old girl was killed and 14 other people were wounded. Authorities have not confirmed the number of victims.

"North Charleston police are actively investigating the incident and an accurate total number of victims is not available at this time," Deckard said. "There is no suspect information at this point in the investigation."

Photos shared with Fox News by the police department showed a makeshift stage and tiki bar, as well as coolers, a tent and overturned tables at the crime scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a fight broke out near the stage during the event prior to the shooting. Police were not notified about the concert in advance, Deckard said.