South Carolina State on lockdown during search for man who may have gun on campus
South Carolina State University was placed on lockdown Thursday morning, officials said.
Campus police are searching for a man “possibly carrying a gun on campus,” S.C. State spokesman Sam Watson said in a news release. S.C. State is in Orangeburg.
As a result of the lockdown, both students and employees were instructed to shelter in place until further notice.
Watson said campus police are searching for a man described as wearing black pants and a gold jacket while carrying a black backpack.
Information about where on campus and when the man was seen possibly carrying a gun was not available.
Messages left with campus police were not immediately returned.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.