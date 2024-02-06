South Carolina State student arrested after reports of shots fired on campus

A 19-year-old student was arrested after gunshots were reported on the campus of South Carolina State University in Orangeburg on Tuesday.

Rolando Ifill, a sophomore at the school, was charged with carrying a firearm on school property, local newspaper The State reported. Cops said additional charges against Ifill were pending.

South Carolina State and neighboring Claflin University, both historically Black institutions, went into lockdown around 11:30 a.m.

Claflin’s emergency alert system told students that shots had been fired and a gunman was on the loose dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask, Columbia Fox affiliate WACH reported.

One South Carolina State student was injured by broken glass, Claflin University President Dwuan Warmack told Columbia NBC affiliate WIS. The injured student ran into a Claflin dining hall for safety.

No other injuries were reported.

Police arrested Ifill after a foot chase, officers told The State. The lockdown was lifted at 12:26 p.m., nearly an hour after it began.

“I want to reassure you that the safety of our students, faculty, and staff remains our highest priority,” Warmack told WACH in a statement. “Our quick response and the measures we have implemented are part of our ongoing commitment to maintain a safe and secure campus environment.”

