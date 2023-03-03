South Carolina State University student shot at on campus dorm

A South Carolina State University student was shot on campus early Friday morning, causing the campus to be locked down for about an hour.

The male student, who was not identified, was treated for a non-life threatening injury at a local hospital, the school said in a news release.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting, which took place about 12:30 a.m. at the Hugine Suites, a student dorm at S.C. State.

SLED did not immediately return requests for comment.

Orangeburg police, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department and South Carolina state troopers also responded to the scene.

The campus was placed on lockdown while police looked for a suspect. That lockdown was lifted about 1:25 a.m. after police determined there was no threat to the campus community, according to a news release.

It was not immediately clear if a suspect was in custody.