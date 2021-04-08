South Carolina suspect wanted in killings of 2 kids and 3 adults found

A suspect was found after an hours-long search for the attacker in a South Carolina shooting Wednesday evening that left five people, including two children and a prominent doctor, dead, authorities said.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Former NFL player Phillip Adams killed five people and himself in South Carolina: AP

    One of the people he killed was a prominent doctor, who had treated him; he also killed two children, aged 9 and 5.

  • Former NFL Pro Phillip Adams Named as Suspect in South Carolina Mass Shooting That Left Five Dead

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/HandoutThe former NFL pro Phillip Adams has been named as the suspect in a Wednesday shooting in York County, South Carolina, that left a family doctor, his wife, two of their young grandchildren, and a maintenance worker dead.The York County Sheriff’s Office named the victims as Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara, who was 69. The two grandkids were Adah, 9, and Noah, 5. The fifth victim, 38-year-old James Lewis, was working in the home at the time of the shooting. All five deaths have been ruled homicides by the York County Coroner’s Office, and a sixth person has been hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds.” The coroner’s office said Lesslie and his wife and their grandchildren also all died from gunshot wounds.A sheriff’s spokesperson told The Daily Beast the incident the shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Lesslie’s Marshall Road home just outside Rock Hill, South Carolina. After an eight-hour manhunt, officers found the suspect around 1 a.m. at a nearby home but he killed himself as police surrounded the home, the Associated Press and local outlets reported.When asked if the suspect was a neighbor of the Lesslie family, a York County Sheriff spokesperson confirmed: “He lives on the same road.”“Robert and Barbara were close friends of ours. To know the Lesslie family is to love them. Through the decades, they made such an incredible impact on our area and the lives of countless people—more than they could have ever known,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) said in a Thursday statement, before extending his condolences to the Lewis family. “It’s impossible to imagine the grief that the extended Lesslie family must be feeling, including and especially their adult children.”The Associated Press and local outlets named the suspect as Adams. The 32-year-old played defensive back for many teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons. He suffered multiple injuries during his playing career, including concussions and a broken ankle.Prior to his professional football career, Adams went to South Carolina State. It is not immediately clear if the Lesslie family had a relationship with the suspect. “We are just in shock. I can’t believe this happened. Who would want to hurt the Lesslies?” one friend of the family told The Daily Beast on Thursday, describing how the community is “devastated.” Sadly 5 people have died as a result of the shooting. Dr. Robert Lesslie & his wife, Barbara Lesslie were both found in the home & died as a result of gunshot wounds, as well as their 2 grandchildren. James Lewis of Gastonia, was working at the home & died from gunshot wounds— YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 8, 2021 Trent Faris, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, paid tribute to Dr. Lesslie, saying that he was one of the local community’s most well-known people. “I’ve lived in Rock Hill my entire life and Dr. Lesslie was my doctor growing up,” said Faris. “[He’s] been one of those people that everybody knows. He started Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill... It’s been a staple in Rock Hill for years.”Riverview Medical Center said in a Thursday statement: “Many people have asked questions. We certainly understand. There are still many questions to be answered. For now, we ask that you keep the Lesslie family and our office in your prayers.”On his website, Dr. Lesslie wrote that he and Barbara were married for more than 40 years and had four children and six grandchildren. “In my spare time, I enjoy writing, golf, hunting, growing fruit and hops, and bagpiping,” he wrote, while also recounting his decades of emergency-medicine experience in Rock Hill as well as North Carolina. Robert Lesslie The doc was the author of eight books about real-life stories from the emergency room. In one, Angels in the ER, he wrote: “Twenty-five years in the ER have taught me a lot of things. I know without a doubt that life is fragile. I have come to understand that humility may be the greatest virtue. And I am convinced we need to take the time to say the things we deeply feel to the people we deeply care about.”Faris called the shooting “one of those strange things that a lot of people are going to have a hard time understanding.”“We just hope that everybody understands that we’re going to do everything we can to try to figure out why this happened here,” he said. “We are all shocked this could happen here in York County. This is a mass shooting. Normally you think of a movie theater or a mall but we are treating this as a mass shooting because there were five victims killed.”According to local news reports, Adams was a seventh-round pick to the NFL in 2010. “I was on the phone with Coach [Mike] Singletary when my name came on the TV screen,” Adams told The Herald Online at the time, stating that the first beneficiary of his newfound fame would be his mother, Phyllis, who had been paralyzed in a car accident. “I can’t describe the feeling when I saw my name. I got picked by a team with a great coach and one that is on the way back up.”The Herald reported in 2010 that Adams’ mom is a longtime Rock Hill teacher who is known around town as “Mrs. P.A.” She did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Who was Phillip Adams? Former NFL player identified as suspect in Rock Hill shooting

    Phillip Adams spent six seasons in the NFL after attending South Carolina State University.

  • Five, including doctor and his two grandchildren, killed in South Carolina shooting

    Authorities identified the victims as Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, their grandchildren and a man working at the home.

  • Doctor, his grandkids among 5 killed in shootings at South Carolina home: Officials

    Five people are dead, including two children, following a shooting at a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff's Office. The victims were identified as: Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70; his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69; their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie; and James Lewis, 39, who was working at the home at the time he was shot, authorities said. Robert Lesslie was a well-known doctor in Rock Hill, ABC Charlotte affiliate WSOC reported. He spent many years working in emergency rooms in the Charlotte area, according to his website biography.

  • Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Reportedly Kills Five, Then Himself in South Carolina Shooting

    Former NFL player Phillip Adams has reportedly been identified as the gunman behind a South Carolina mass shooting that left himself and five victims dead.

  • Swift reaction to mass shooting in South Carolina includes sorrow and frustration

    The killing of five people, including a prominent South Carolina doctor, has shocked the community.

  • Report: Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams commits suicide after killing 5 in South Carolina

    Reports says former NFL DB Phillip Adams killed five people in South Carolina before committing suicide.

  • Former NFL player Phillip Adams was the gunman who killed 5 people before shooting himself in South Carolina, the Associated Press reports

    According to AP, Phillip Adams' parents live near the doctor's home in South Carolina, and that he had been treated by the doctor.

  • Asian Woman Hit in the Face in Random Attack on Easter in Philadelphia

    Surveillance footage has captured the moment that an Asian woman, 27, was slapped in broad daylight by a homeless man in Center City, Philadelphia. The suspect, identified by police as Alex White, 30, approached two women walking down the street and slapped one of them in the face, according to NBC Philadelphia. An unnamed man who was near the incident was able to provide the footage obtained from his security cameras.

  • Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids

    A woman who called 911 from the lobby of a suburban Dallas police department and said she had killed her two young daughters has been charged with two counts of capital murder, police said Tuesday. Irving police say Madison McDonald, 30, was arrested and charged in the slayings of her two daughters, Archer Hammond, 6, and Lillian Mae McDonald, 1. Police said Madison McDonald walked into the Irving Police Department at about 10 p.m. Monday and used the phone in their lobby to call 911.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell Has to Be Reminded to Clean Her ‘Very Dirty’ Cell, Federal Prosecutors Say

    JOHANNES EISELEManhattan federal prosecutors have hit back after a lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell complained about her “detrimental” conditions last month, saying in a letter filed Tuesday that the real problem seems to be her failure to clean her “very dirty” cell and flush her toilet.The letter came in response to a complaint sent to a federal judge in February by a lawyer for the British socialite.Maxwell—who faces trial for grooming and trafficking girls for multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—claimed she was forced to drink dirty tap water and eat unheated meals and that a guard “physically abused” her during a pat-down search at Metropolitan Detention Center.“The overall conditions of detention have had a detrimental impact on Ms. Maxwell’s health and overall well-being; and she is withering to a shell of her former self—losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate,” defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan.Manhattan federal prosecutors paint a very different picture, however. In their Tuesday filing, they say Maxwell is a healthy weight, doesn’t have any noticeable hair loss, received the COVID vaccine, and seems to sleep through nighttime checks—but has been warned of cleanliness issues herself.MDC determined Maxwell’s complaint of an abusive pat-down was “unfounded,” prosecutors wrote, before adding that detention staff have warned the 59-year-old about her alleged refusal to keep her jail cell clean or even flush the toilet.Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyers Say She’s a ‘Shell of Her Former Self’ in Prison “Following defense counsel’s complaint in its February 16, 2021 letter of an inappropriately conducted pat-down search, the MDC conducted an investigation and found that, contrary to the defendant’s claim, the search in question was in fact recorded in full by a handheld camera,” states a footnote in the letter filed by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maurene Comey, Alison Moe and Lara Pomerantz.“After reviewing the camera footage, the MDC concluded that the search was conducted appropriately and the defendant’s complaint about that incident was unfounded,” their letter states. “MDC legal counsel further confirmed that all pat-down searches of the defendant are video recorded.”The government’s letter added that after Maxwell’s complaint of abuse, MDC staff ordered the heiress to “clean her cell because it had become very dirty.”“Among other things, MDC staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell,” the filing continues. “In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time, causing the cell to become increasingly dirty. MDC staff directed the defendant to clean her cell in response to the smell and the dirtiness, not as retaliation for complaining about a particular search.”Prosecutors also say Maxwell has ample time for calls with her attorneys and, with access to both a desktop computer and laptop 13 hours a day, seven days a week, “continues to receive more time to review discovery than any other inmate.”MDC also reviewed Maxwell’s email account after she claimed jail staff deleted her messages prematurely. “That examination revealed that the defendant had herself deleted some of her emails and had archived others,” the letter notes. “That examination revealed no evidence to suggest that MDC staff deleted any of the defendant’s emails.” (According to Bureau of Prisons policy, inmate emails are purged every six months, the filing notes.)Maxwell is allowed out of her cell from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day and while in the day room, prosecutors say, “has exclusive access to the MDC desktop computer, the laptop, a television, a phone on which to place social or attorney calls, and a shower.”She is allowed “outdoor recreation every day, although she has the option of declining such recreation time if she wishes,” the government adds. “The defendant also has as much, if not more, time as any other MDC inmate to communicate with her attorneys.”Prosecutors say MDC legal counsel informed them that Maxwell’s meals are heated in a thermal oven, and that the facility’s water is New York City tap water. When the city conducts maintenance, they say, inmates receive bottled water. “MDC legal counsel emphasized that MDC staff, including the legal staff, drink the same tap water from the same water system as the defendant while in the institution,” their letter states.Last week, Maxwell’s legal team turned to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in a bid to secure her release from MDC. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has thrice refused to grant her bail because she’s considered a flight risk.In their motion for pretrial release, Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus compared her to other convicted sex offenders who were granted bail before trial, including Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein. Markus referenced The Silence of the Lambs’ fictional serial killer, too.“Since her arrest, Ms. Maxwell has faced nightmarish conditions,” the motion states. “Though she is a model prisoner who poses no danger to society and has done literally nothing to prompt ‘special’ treatment, she is kept in isolation—conditions fitting for Hannibal Lecter but not a 59-year old woman who poses no threat to anyone.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Miami Dolphins’ popular draft party returns in 2021 — with some important changes

    The Miami Dolphins’ draft party is back — a welcome return for fans after the team went virtual for its 2020 event due to coronavirus.

  • Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Identified as South Carolina Gunman Who Killed 5, Then Himself (Report)

    The gunman who killed five people and then himself in a mass shooting on Wednesday in South Carolina was former NFL player Phillip Adams, according to the Associated Press citing an unnamed individual who was briefed on the investigation. The shooting that took place Wednesday in Rock Hill, South Carolina, left five people dead, including two children and a prominent doctor in the region. The source, who spoke with AP on the condition of anonymity, said Adams’ parents lived near Rock Hill and that he had been treated by the doctor. The source added that Adams killed himself after midnight with a .45-caliber weapon. Also Read: Howard Weitzman, Powerful Hollywood Lawyer, Dies at 81 Adams, 33, played defensive back across multiple seasons for the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons and came to the NFL after playing at South Carolina State. In the shooting on Wednesday, Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene along with their grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, according to the York County coroner’s office. James Lewis, 38, was found shot to death outside the home. A sixth person was also hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds,” according to the York County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. All the deaths were being investigated as homicides, but authorities have not yet released a name for the suspect or a motive, and they added that no one else was believed to be involved. “We have found the person we believe is responsible and we are with him at this time and that’s all I can say about the suspect,” the spokesperson said. “We are currently at his house and we are serving a search warrant.” Read original story Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Identified as South Carolina Gunman Who Killed 5, Then Himself (Report) At TheWrap

  • Texas man gets warm welcome at Disney World — after a 2,800-mile run from Disneyland

    “Epic is for everyone.”

  • Spain limits AstraZeneca vaccine to 60 years and up

    Spain joined other European nations on Wednesday in limiting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the elderly due to concerns over links to extremely rare blood clotting. Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias announced after meeting with regional health chiefs that authorities would limit shots to those over 60 years old. Until now, Spain has used AstraZeneca on its younger population, limiting it those under 65 years old.

  • LA sheriff says Tiger Woods was driving more than 80 mph before crash

    The Los Angeles County sheriff said Wednesday that high speed caused Tiger Woods' crash. The golfer was going more than 80 mph, nearly twice the speed limit when he crashed in Southern California, officials said.

  • Brandon Lewis heads to Northern Ireland for emergency talks after 55 police injured amid loyalist unrest

    Brandon Lewis is due to hold emergency talks with Northern Ireland’s political parties on Thuraday in a bid to quell the violent unrest among loyalist groups. The Northern Secretary is travelling to Belfast after the Stormont Assembly was recalled to hold an urgent debate in the wake of a sixth consecutive night of rioting in the province. Whitehall sources said Mr Lewis would urge the parties to try to diffuse tensions and put on a united front, after days of highly-charged political debate between rival politicians. However, Labour has called for Boris Johnson to “step up” and take personal charge of the talks, adding: “The Prime Minister must convene cross-party talks in Northern Ireland, and engage with the joint-custodians to the Good Friday Agreement, the Irish Government to find solutions and resolve tensions.” It comes after Mr Johnson on Wednesday evening issued a further statement condemning the violence, after a bus was set on fire by groups of hooded men in Belfast and a photographer was assaulted while recording scenes of disorder in the city. Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland executive have released a joint statement condemning the violence, with First Minister Arlene Foster describing the scenes across the province as “totally unacceptable.” So far 55 police officers have been injured during clashes across Northern Ireland with groups, largely comprising adolescents, who are said to have been spurred on by paramilitary groups. Mr Lewis is expected to urge the main political parties to try to resolve tensions which erupted last week after the decision not to prosecute 24 members of Sinn Fein, including deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill, who attended an IRA funeral in an alleged breach of lockdown rules. While Mrs Foster has accused the Police Service of Northern Ireland of undermining the rule of law and called for the resignation of the chief constable, critics have sought to blame the unrest on the DUP’s inflammatory language. Others have attempted to characterise the violence on Brexit and Boris Johnson’s failure to spell out the implications of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the trade disruption that has resulted in the wake of the transition period. They included Stephen Farry, the deputy leader of the Alliance Party, who dismissed Mr Johnson’s appeals or calm as “platitudes”, telling Times Radio: “Brexit has set the tone...which has destabilised Northern Ireland very badly.” He was joined by Colum Eastwood, the leader of the Socialist Democratic and Labour Party, who told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme that while he was “outraged” by Sinn Fein’s behaviour the tensions were also a “ direct result of a British Prime Minister who has lied to the unionist people of Northern Ireland.” However, Lord Caine, a former special adviser to multiple Northern Ireland secretaries, pushed back against the suggestion that Brexit was the sole cause of the latest unrest. He pointed to the role of paramilitary groups who he warned were stoking divisions and exploiting young people within loyalist communities, adding: “It would be wrong to attribute what has happened simply to Brexit and the protocol.” “To a large degree paramilitary activity is often the cloak simply for the sort of criminality, racketeering and exerting control within communities by people who essentially wrap themselves in the flag and carry out gangsterism. “So it's not just about politics but obviously there is a political dimension to this. There is widespread angst within the Unionist community over the implementation of the protocol.” Speaking in the Stormont Assembly on Thursday morning, Mrs Foster said: "Today is not the time to rehearse the arguments in the last few weeks. We should all know that when politics are perceived to fail, those who fill the vacuum cause despair. "Northern Ireland faces deep political challenges ahead." Deputy First Minister and Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill added: "I think it's incumbent upon us all as Assembly members, as political leaders to meet and to publicly express our deep concern at the recent violence and ongoing street disorder," she said. Ms O'Neill described the scenes in Belfast as a "very dangerous escalation of events in recent days, and it is utterly deplorable". She said she had spoken earlier with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, who also briefed a special meeting of the Executive on the police response.

  • With a wave and smile, Lee Elder helps open the Masters

    The applause started when Lee Elder’s golf cart began moving toward the first tee. “Lee, it is my privilege to say, you have the honors,” Ridley said. Elder — the first Black man to play the Masters — rose from his chair, hoisted his driver skyward for a moment, then nodded, smiled and waved in appreciation of the hundreds of people who crowded around the first tee to see history happen.

  • Indonesia turns to China for more vaccines after AstraZeneca delays

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia is in talks with China to secure as many as 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to plug a gap in deliveries after delays in arrivals of AstraZeneca shots, its health minister said on Thursday. Indonesia would receive 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine via a bilateral deal in 2021, instead of 50 million initially agreed, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary hearing. Budi said the government had "embarked on a discussion with the Chinese government to ask for an additional 90-100 million (doses)".