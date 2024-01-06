South Carolina teen dies after car overturns in late night crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the death of an Aiken County teenager who died in a single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.

Tanner Miller, 18, of Graniteville, South Carolina, died at the scene, according to a statement from the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Around 12:06 a.m., Miller was driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck north on on Schley Street near the intersection of Monroe Street in Warrenville when the truck went off the right side of the road, according to the highway patrol. It struck a culvert and then a utility pole before overturning.

Miller was thrown from the vehicle. The coroner’s office reported that Miller died of blunt force injuries.

In a statement, Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables wrote that a toxicology report is pending.

Highway patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash remains under investigation.