South Carolina teen elected first Black homecoming queen in school's 155 years of existence

A South Carolina high school senior made history as the school's first Black homecoming queen in 155 years.

Amber Wilsondebriano, a senior at Charleston's Porter-Gaud High School, was voted by her peers to become homecoming queen in 2023.

"When I was nominated, I didn't feel confident I would win," Wilsondebriano said. "However, throughout the week, when I was campaigning, many students told me they were voting for me. When the day came, and my name was called, I was relieved and honored because I knew I was a part of history."

Wilsondebriano, 17, is one of Porter-Gaud High School's best students. She has a 4.66 GPA and is a co-founder of several clubs at the school. One of the clubs she is most proud of is the Black Excellence Society.

The Black Excellence Society is a club she thought the school needed to have Black students in the school come together and have a safe space. The club is also a space where the Black students at the school can find ways to bring more diversity to the school.

"There are less than 10 Black people in my senior class," Wilsondebriano said. " When we have our meetings, every Black student in the school can fit in one classroom."

When Wilsondebriano and her five friends pitched the club to the directors at Porter-Gaud High School last year, they immediately accepted the program.

"I can't say enough how supportive the school has been of the club," Wilsondebriano said. "They have funded catering for us and gave us a classroom to hold our meetings. I appreciate the school very much."

Aspiring author also leads Chinese, Art clubs

Wilsondebriano is the Chinese and Art Club co-leader and plans to major in Painting at The Savannah College of Art and Design in the Fall 2024. Her goals are to illustrate and write children's books. She also dreams of someday owning a business and sourcing the books she will author.

"Amber is a very special child," Amber's mother, Monique Wilsondebriano, said. "She has taught herself how to paint. She is such a blessing. It's not surprising to me that the kids voted for her to become queen. She is a good friend and is very loyal."

Wilsondebriano's family is originally from New York but moved after her father, Chevalo Wilsondebriano, was injured in the 9/11 attacks. While working for the FDNY EMS as a medic First Responder, he sustained an injury to his lungs, causing his capacity to decline.

They moved to South Carolina to open their company called Charleston Gourmet Burger Company. Their products have been sold in Macy's, Whole Foods, and Walmart.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 155-year-old South Carolina school elects first Black homecoming queen