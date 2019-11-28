South Carolina toddler survives rare cancer and the risky procedure used to treat it

Hailie Hyman holds her daughter Maci, 1, before an appointment at the Prisma Health Pediatric Hematology Oncology Center Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Hailie and Treylin Hyman saw the bruising on their baby girl’s leg as a sign that the active 1-year-old was learning to walk.

But as a blood test would later reveal, little Maci was actually suffering from an extremely rare blood cancer that threatened her life without a risky treatment - a treatment almost as dangerous as the disease.

“In the beginning, it was very scary,” Hailie Hyman told The Greenville News.

“I couldn’t think of anything but the bad things,” she confessed. “It was all about the statistics. And the statistics aren’t good.”

Terrifying months followed the diagnosis, punctuated by one critical complication after another, leaving the Boiling Springs couple to wonder if Maci would survive.

Somehow, though, the blue-eyed toddler pulled through. And now her family is looking forward to a special Thanksgiving with much to be grateful for.

Alyssa Carson is 18 and has a pilot's license: She wants to be in the crew that colonizes Mars

Family's nights filled with prayer

The Hymans’ journey began last February at Maci’s 1-year-old well-child checkup.

“We had no idea anything was wrong,” her mom said. “But they did a routine (blood test) and a couple of hours later, we got a call saying her platelets were very low.”

The Hymans were referred to a hematologist who found other abnormalities in Maci’s blood and scheduled a bone marrow biopsy to investigate further.

Hailie Hyman holds her daughter Maci, 1, before an appointment at the Prisma Health Pediatric Hematology Oncology Center Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. More

During the procedure, the child suffered an aneurysm in an artery and went into cardiac arrest. The team performed CPR on her for 20 minutes before she was stabilized, her mom said.

Later, in the pediatric intensive care unit, she suffered internal bleeding, too.

“It was really hard,” she said. “There were many nights that I would just pray and pray and pray.”

Four in a million

Initially believing Maci had leukemia, doctors subsequently determined she had myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS.

The condition occurs when abnormal cells in the bone marrow leave the patient unable to make enough blood, according to the American Cancer Society.

It’s rare, afflicting as few 10,000 Americans a year, though the actual number is unknown.

Maci Hyman, 1, interacts with hospital staff before an appointment at the Prisma Health Pediatric Hematology Oncology Center Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. More

In children, it’s rarer still. Most people are diagnosed in their 70s.

“We were told that just four out of 1 million children get it every year,” Hailie Hyman said.

That made the diagnosis elusive at first, said Dr. Nichole Bryant, a pediatric hematologist-oncologist with Prisma Health-Upstate, formerly Greenville Health System.

“She’s the only one I’ve seen in my career,” she said.

Maci had to have regular blood transfusions, antibiotics and other medications to fight the MDS, Bryant said. But the only hope for a cure was a stem cell transplant at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

“When they said that was the only treatment plan for MDS, I of course went to Google,” Hailie Hyman said. “I read about transplant patients and ... all the complications. It was terrifying. But no matter how many bad things I saw, we had to do it. There is no other option.”

The transplant is extremely risky.

Hailie Hyman looks at a fish tank with her daughter Maci, 1, before an appointment at the Prisma Health Pediatric Hematology Oncology Center Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. More