South Carolina transfer LB Stone Blanton commits to home-state SEC school

Just a few weeks after he hit the transfer portal, former South Carolina linebacker Stone Blanton is headed back to his home state.

The former four-star linebacker committed to Mississippi State on Friday.

South Carolina lost 21 to the portal this cycle. Blanton is the fourth transfer to land at another SEC school along with wide receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. (Ole Miss), defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod (Georgia) and linebacker Grayson “Pup” Howard (Florida).

SOUTH CAROLINA PORTAL LOSSES

QB Tanner Bailey

QB Colten Gauthier

RB Mario Anderson (Memphis)

OL JonDarius Morgan (UAB)

OL Grayson Mains

OL Jaylen Nichols

WR Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. (Ole Miss)

WR O’Mega Blake (East Carolina)

WR Landon Samson

WR Zavier Short

WR Kylic Horton

TE Kamron Sandlin

DL Xzavier McLeod (Georgia)

DL Felix Hixon

DL D’Andre Martin (Charlotte)

DL Donovan Westmoreland

LB Grayson “Pup” Howard (Florida)

LB Stone Blanton (Mississippi State)

DB Kajuan Banks

DB Isaiah Norris

K Mitch Jeter (Notre Dame)