South Carolina transfer LB Stone Blanton commits to home-state SEC school
Just a few weeks after he hit the transfer portal, former South Carolina linebacker Stone Blanton is headed back to his home state.
The former four-star linebacker committed to Mississippi State on Friday.
South Carolina lost 21 to the portal this cycle. Blanton is the fourth transfer to land at another SEC school along with wide receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. (Ole Miss), defensive tackle Xzavier McLeod (Georgia) and linebacker Grayson “Pup” Howard (Florida).
Coming Home! @HailStateFB @Coach_Leb @CoachHutzler @RoscoesMr #HailState pic.twitter.com/SH3WJ63w44
— Stone Blanton (@Stoneblanton7) January 5, 2024
SOUTH CAROLINA PORTAL LOSSES
QB Tanner Bailey
QB Colten Gauthier
RB Mario Anderson (Memphis)
OL JonDarius Morgan (UAB)
OL Grayson Mains
OL Jaylen Nichols
WR Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. (Ole Miss)
WR O’Mega Blake (East Carolina)
WR Landon Samson
WR Zavier Short
WR Kylic Horton
TE Kamron Sandlin
DL Xzavier McLeod (Georgia)
DL Felix Hixon
DL D’Andre Martin (Charlotte)
DL Donovan Westmoreland
LB Grayson “Pup” Howard (Florida)
LB Stone Blanton (Mississippi State)
DB Kajuan Banks
DB Isaiah Norris
K Mitch Jeter (Notre Dame)