South Carolina trooper shot while making overnight traffic stop, officials say

A law enforcement officer was shot early Sunday morning while in the line of duty, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in Bamberg County, SCDPS spokesperson Heather Biance said.

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was shot after initiating a traffic stop on U.S. 78, according to Biance.

The trooper was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, Biance said. Further information on the trooper’s condition, and if the injuries are considered life threatening, was not available.

There was no word if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Information about a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire was not available. There was no word if any arrests have been made, or if there is a search for anyone involved in the shooting.

Details about why the trooper initiated a traffic stop were not available.

When announcing that the stretch of U.S. 78, from U.S. 321 to McKenna Lane, was closed because of the investigation, the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting “was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.”

Drivers in that area west of Denmark are asked to use an alternate route.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is leading the investigation into the shooting, according to Biance.

Spokesperson Ryan Alphin confirmed to The State that SLED was requested to investigate the shooting, but said any additional details will be available at a later time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.