South Carolina voters head to the polls Saturday

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – South Carolina voters will cast their ballots in the Republican presidential primary Saturday, and despite candidate Nikki Haley’s prior tenure as the state’s governor, polls show former president Donald Trump ahead in the race.

On the campaign trail, Haley is touting new polls showing she has a better chance of defeating President Biden than Trump, but first she must get past South Carolina’s primary.

Haley says she is better suited to take on President Biden in November.

“I defeat Joe Biden by 18 points,” she said.

Heading into this Saturday’s primary Trump has a commanding lead over Haley among likely GOP voters.

“But people don’t like her too much. And she’s hurting the party,” Trump said.

While on a reproductive rights tour in Michigan Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the Alabama IVF decision which granted frozen embryos used in in vitro fertilization the same rights as children.

Harris put the blame on Trump.

“Clear in his intention to hand pick three Supreme Court justices who would overturn the protections of Roe v. Wade,” Harris said.

South Carolina officials say 160,000 Republican voters have already cast their ballots for the primary race.

