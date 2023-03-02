South Carolina Woman Arrested for Allegedly Taking Abortion Pills

Closeup woman hand taking pill with glass of water

A South Carolina woman was arrested and charged this week after allegedly taking abortion pills to end her pregnancy in October 2021. Local outlet The State was the first to report the news. Abortion is currently legal in South Carolina through 20 weeks, but it’s one of the few states that bans self-managed abortion.

According to a police report obtained by The State, the woman sought medical care for labor pains at St. Francis Hospital in October 2021, when she was 33. The woman told healthcare workers that she had taken pills to end her pregnancy. The county coroner’s office reported the incident to Greenville Police, though it’s not clear if the hospital reported it to the coroner’s office first. The report said the fetus was stillborn at about 25 weeks and four days’ gestation. Greenville Police Sgt. Johnathan Brown told The State that a warrant for her arrest was signed at some point in 2022.

The State did not name the defendant “because the charges are related to a personal medical procedure,” which is a good precedent to set now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned and more people will be criminalized. But to be clear, people were arrested for abortions while Roe was law in states that don’t have explicit bans on self-managed abortion, like Texas and Nebraska.



The alleged abortion happened months before the fall of Roe, and it’s unclear why police didn’t charge the woman with “performing or soliciting an abortion” until this week. She reportedly posted $2,500 bond and was released. Jezebel has requested the police incident report and will update this story once more information is available.



Dana Sussman, acting executive director of Pregnancy Justice, told Jezebel in a statement that South Carolina is only one of three states to explicitly criminalize self-managed abortions. “This case predates the reversal of Roe, but we sadly know it’s indicative of where we’re headed. Self-managing an abortion with medication is extremely safe; it is the criminalization of it that makes it dangerous,” Sussman said. “Like so many cases, the sharing of personal medical information with a provider led to criminal charges. Seeking care or self-managing an abortion should never lead to criminal prosecution.”

“Pregnancy outcomes shouldn’t be criminalized,” Ashley Lidow, the director for policy and government relations for the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network told The State. “It’s very unfortunate that this is something that’s occurring in our state, and it’s something that state lawmakers should be looking at in the immediate future.”



This woman’s story is a reminder that people self-managing their abortions can be reported to police, even by medical staff. Advocates stress that people do not have to—and in many cases should not—tell healthcare workers that they used abortion pills or other means to end their pregnancies. People showing up to get medical care can simply say that they’re having a miscarriage.

People who need assistance self-managing a miscarriage or abortion can call the Miscarriage + Abortion Hotline at (833) 246-2632 for confidential medical support, or the Repro Legal Helpline at (844) 868-2812 for confidential legal information and advice.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.

