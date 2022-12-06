South Carolina woman arrested on charges from a hit-and-run that killed a Broward man

Eight days after the Nov. 27 hit-and-run death of Silvio Jose Ortega Martinez, the woman Miramar police considered a “person of interest” turned herself in, Miramar police announced Tuesday.

Janae Lewis, 28, has been arrested on charges of failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death and tampering with physical evidence. She was booked into Broward County Jail Monday.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed on major Broward street in overnight hit-and-run

Miramar police said Lewis is the registered owner of the car that killed Martinez, 35, as he crossed Pembroke Road in the 6500 block around 2:15 a.m. Nov. 27. On Wednesday, police said Lewis had last been last seen in Augusta, Georgia — she’s from the Augusta suburb of North Augusta, South Carolina — driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with Georgia license plates.