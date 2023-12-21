South Carolina woman dies after cars collide at intersection, coroner says

A South Carolina woman died days after she was in a car crash, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Khadijah Jackson, a 28-year-old North Augusta resident, died Tuesday from injuries she suffered in the accident, Coroner Darryl Ables said.

On Saturday at about 1:10 a.m., Jackson was one of two people in a 2019 Dodge Challenger, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Jackson was a passenger, Ables said.

The Dodge was driving south on East Pine Log Road, and at the intersection with Wagener Road it collided with a 2002 Nissan sedan, according to Ables. The Nissan was driving east on Wagener Road, the coroner said.

Both Jackson and the Nissan driver were taken to an area hospital where Jackson later died, according to Glover. Further information on the Nissan driver’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Information about what led to the collision was not available, but Ables said both the coroner’s office and the Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate.

Through Wednesday, 938 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,091 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 37 people have died in Aiken County crashes in 2023, according to DPS data. There were 29 deaths reported in the county in 2022, DPS reported.