South Carolina woman killed when car and pickup truck crash, officials say

A South Carolina woman was killed in a crash involving the car she was driving and a pickup truck, officials said.

Shirley Noahleen Berry, a 75-year-old resident of Ninety Six, died in Thursday’s accident, according to Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 5:45 p.m. in Greenwood County, said Master Trooper William Bennett of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Berry was driving a 2012 Toyota sedan south on U.S. 25 Bypass, and near the intersection with Burgess Drive the car collided with a northbound 2007 Toyota pickup, according to Bennett. The pickup ran off the right side of the road and hit a ditch while the car veered off the left side of the road and ended up in a driveway, Bennett said.

Berry suffered blunt force trauma and died at the scene, according to Cox.

Bennett said neither the driver of the pickup nor the passenger in the truck were hurt, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the wreck were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the vehicles to crash was not available, but the collision continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Wednesday, 15 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 997 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least one person has died in a Greenwood County crash in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 16 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.