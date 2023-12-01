South Carolina working to flip in-state DB who’s committed to Kentucky. The latest

Marion High cornerback Quaysheed Scott has been committed to Kentucky since July, but South Carolina is making a concerted effort to flip him.

Scott (6-0, 186) was in Columbia for the Gamecocks’ final two home games. He also took in a game in September. USC coaches saw him in camp but didn’t offer him until mid-November, so they’ve been trying to make up ground on the Wildcats.

“They showed a lot of love as soon as I went there,” Scott said of this past weekend’s visit for the Clemson game. “I’ve got a lot of interest in them. All the coaching staff, they all showed love, the fans showed love. I really liked it there.”

After watching the Gamecocks play several times in person this season, and also watching games on TV, Scott is convinced he’d be a good fit for what USC secondary coach Torrian Gray likes to do.

“I feel like I can fit in their defensive scheme,” Scott said. “They like speed. They told me that I would fit their defensive scheme perfectly at the nickel, and they would try to work me around at the corner position and the safety position. We talk about every other day. All the coaching staff is coming to my house on Dec. 7.”

Scott has set his official visit to USC for Jan. 12.

Kentucky will get the jump on the Gamecocks from a visit standpoint. Friday, the first day coaches can be on the road, Scott is expecting two Wildcat coaches to visit. He said head coach Mark Stoops is due for his in-home visit this Sunday. He will take his official visit to Kentucky on Dec. 8.

“I’m still with Kentucky, but (the USC offer) did make my whole journey interesting for everybody,” Scott said. “Kentucky texts me every day. They’ve got a lot of stuff planned for me and I really like that. They’re telling me things that will be going on. They really have the upper hand right now. I’m still locked with them.

“I went to camp, and they showed a lot of love before they offered me,” he said. “I showed out at camp. I ran a 4.4 flat, and they showed a lot of love then. They offered me on the way back home. I felt like that was home because of the way they were treating me, and the players were treating me like I was already on the team. I was like, oh yeah, I could see myself there.”

Scott was named to the Shrine Bowl and was also named the Player of the Year in his region. His cousin is Gamecock defensive tackle TJ Sanders.