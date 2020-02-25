South Carolina's black voters are a powerful bloc. And some just want Trump gone.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — White men dominated campaign staffs for presidential candidates in 1988 when Jonathan Metcalf got his first job in politics with the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who made a serious bid for the White House.

That is no longer the case for Democrats in South Carolina.

Metcalf joined political directors for seven other campaigns during a panel discussion at the Greenville Convention Center in December, and each of the panelists was black. They're part of an evolving strategy to tap into the most important voting block in the state's presidential primary.

"It didn't just happen," said Metcalf, who is leading Tom Steyer's South Carolina campaign. "I'm fortunate to have worked with and mentored half of the people on this panel."

Black voters make up majority of Democratic electorate

Black voters accounted for 55% and 61% of the ballots in 2008 and 2016, respectively, and are expected to cast up to two-thirds of all ballots in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Feb. 29.

For candidates, it is an opportunity to seize valuable momentum heading into the high-stakes Super Tuesday primaries in 14 states three days later on March 3.

"We will be the springboard into Super Tuesday, and the majority of those Super Tuesday states have significant populations of color and diverse communities much like we do," said South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson.

Candidates like Steyer, former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and former mayor Pete Buttigieg have crisscrossed the state in the months leading up to the South Carolina primary. They've pledged to address climate change, economic injustice and health care inequities, and increase funding for historically black colleges and universities.

Trump-era one of 'ugliest' in history

But some say the biggest issue may be Trump, himself, and finding a candidate capable of keeping him from a second term.

Greenville's Mary Duckett is one such voter, telling the Greenville News her primary concern is putting an end to what she called one of the "ugliest" presidential administrations in American history.

"I'm 70-plus and I've been through the good, the bad and the ugly," the community activist said. "This is the ugliest other than segregation. If segregation wasn't enough, this was the straw that broke the camel's back."

For a large share of black voters, Biden has the best chance.

"I think that group is particularly looking at electability," said Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs at Furman University in Greenville. "African American voters would just like someone who is going to win."

Biden receives key endorsements

Paige Hill, communications director for Biden's campaign in South Carolina, said he has forged deep connections with black voters.

"What we are hearing on the ground is that African American voters just know Joe Biden, especially here in South Carolina. They know his heart. They know his character. They know his track record," Hill said. "South Carolina voters saw him stand faithfully as President (Barack) Obama's vice president for eight years, and that has really resonated here."

