South Charleston man pleads guilty to selling meth

Oct. 19—Charleston — Jason Lewis Johnson, 49, of South Charleston, pleaded guilty Wednesday to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Johnson admitted to selling approximately 6.7 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in South Charleston on Feb. 4.

Johnson further admitted to selling the confidential informant 13.4 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 14 and 12.4 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 24, both times in St. Albans.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 2 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.