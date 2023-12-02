South Chicago man charged in shooting of 9-month-old girl in Washington Park neighborhood, cops said

A 23-year-old man was charged with attempt murder in the shooting of a 9-month-old girl Tuesday in the Washington Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Kenneth Mosby of the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue was charged with attempt first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, police said.

He was arrested Thursday in west suburban Maywood on First Avenue after he was identified as the shooter.

The 9-month-old girl was shot in the first block of East Garfield Boulevard outside a McDonald’s restaurant.

The baby was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Mosby was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing.