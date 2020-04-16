South China Beauty Expo Concentrates Powerful Resources for the Beauty Industry

GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of 2020, a sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has broken the peace. However, amid the crisis, there are always opportunities. The more challenging the situation, the more courage we have to strive for the better. This is no exception for the people in the beauty industry.



China is one of the countries with strong demand for cosmetics but its per capita cosmetics consumption is still 6 times lagging behind that of the developed countries and regions. In order to help the Chinese cosmetics industry to advance in a multi-dimensional scale and grasp the new B2B opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, the South China Beauty Expo (SCBE) will be held for the first time at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center from July 30 to August 1, 2020 by Informa Markets, BolognaFiere and Shanghai Baiwen Exhibition Co Ltd.

The inaugural event will be held in the exhibition centre of 22,500 SQM in size and joined by 800 high-quality exhibitors from various sectors for an expected number of 20,000 trade visitors.

Leading suppliers for diversified market needs

Serving as the vane of the beauty industry, SCBE bases on its geographical advantage and dominant background to fit the industry trend and consumer demand by selecting the exhibit categories: Perfume & Fragrance, Personal Care & Toiletries, Cosmetics & Tools, Nails & Equipment, Professional Salons Products & Equipment, and Hair Salons Products & Equipment, Supply Chain.

Along with the rise of Gen Z make-up consumption, the requirement of exquisiteness has also become higher and higher. The industry-related Bluebook 2019 shows that the hottest categories, i.e., lipsticks and various tools of makeup and beauty have developed rapidly. Clearly, the setting of exquisite beauty needs sophisticated makeup tools.

In the current industry value system, the supply chain service is becoming the key for the manufacturers to get business opportunities. The customers are not only interested in the R&D and production of the suppliers, but also their ability to provide more diversified services.

Powered by the advantage of strong resource integration, SCBE selects the best one-stop exhibitors and service providers at home and abroad exhibiting in the Beauty Supply Chain area for the fields of contract manufacturing, OEM/ODM, packaging materials, raw materials, printing, machinery and equipment to present forward-looking information as well as professional and effective supply-chain solutions to the visitors. The leading suppliers at the exhibition will also present opportunities of sourcing and starting beauty business for the Greater Bay Area and neighbouring areas.

