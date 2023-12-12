South Claiborne Street in Mobile closes for construction

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A stretch of Claiborne Street will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, Dec. 12, according to the City of Mobile.

Former employee shoots into Mobile business during argument: MPD

That portion, between Church and Canal Streets, could be closed for up to two days, according to an estimate that the city provided News 5.

“There will also be a hard closure south of Civic Center Drive to accommodate work related to the construction at the Mobile Civic Center,” a city news release said.

So, where can you drive?

The city said motorists can detour from southbound Claiborne Street to westbound Church Street, to southbound Washington Avenue, to eastbound Canal Street.

This map shows the road closure affecting South Claiborne Street, and its detour. (Graphic courtesy of the City of Mobile)

And when will things get back to normal?

The city said all affected roads are scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.

Mama June says daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell has died at 29

In the meantime, “Please be mindful of construction workers and vehicles in the project area,” the city said.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: UPDATE: City of Mobile responds to Jawan Dallas family’s $36M federal lawsuit

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.