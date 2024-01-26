South Coast Rail construction is continuing through winter. Here are the latest updates.

Even though winter weather is upon us, construction is ongoing on the MBTA’s South Coast Rail project.

The service will link Fall River, New Bedford and Taunton to Boston by commuter train for the first time since the 1950s.

Originally due to open in late 2023, the South Coast Rail line has faced construction delays and is now projected to open in the middle of 2024. To make it on time, work still needs to take place in some key areas. Here are the latest construction updates from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation:

South Coast Rail project ribbon cutting Monday at the Freetown Station.

Ongoing: Testing the signal system from Middleboro to Fall River and New Bedford

According to MassDOT, the railroad signal system for all of South Coast Rail from Middleboro to Fall River and New Bedford is currently being installed and tested. The MBTA is also running test trains along the rail lines to make sure the signal systems are working properly.

MassDOT noted that people who live near the rail lines may notice increased train traffic and crossing signal usage. Drivers who come across train crossings may see flaggers guiding train traffic; drivers should use caution and follow their directions.

Ongoing: Pedestrian bridge in New Bedford

MassDOT is continuing work on the pedestrian bridge to New Bedford Station across Route 18 and Acushnet Avenue.

The work takes place on Purchase Street between Pearl and Willis, near the MassHire Greater New Bedford Career Center, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The MBTA chose Barletta Heavy Division of Canton to construct the new arch pedestrian bridge over Route 18 in New Bedford as part of the South Coast Rail project.

Ongoing: Construction work at stations in Middleboro, Taunton and New Bedford

The route from Berkley to Fall River is complete. But work still needs to be done along the route from New Bedford to Middleboro.

Construction is ongoing at the new Middleborough Station, the East Taunton Station, the Wamsutta Layover Facility, Church Street Station and New Bedford Station, along with work on the right of way.

Work is set to take place every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Passengers depart train recently at Middleboro-Lakeville MBTA commuter rail station.

Ongoing: Fence installation in Freetown, Taunton, Berkley and New Bedford

MassDOT is also installing fencing along the right of way at locations between Route 140 in Taunton and Leonard Street in Lakeville, and at locations between the East Taunton and New Bedford stations.

That work takes place Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

