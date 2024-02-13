South Connellsville man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl, recording it

A South Connellsville man is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl and recording it.

Homeland Security obtained video of a minor being sexually assaulted. James Paul Schwarz, 37, was identified as the man in the video.

Schwarz was arrested at his home along Reidmore Road on Feb. 3.

Court documents say that during his interview at the Connellsville Police Department, Schwarz admitted to recording himself sexually assaulting the girl while she was sleeping.

Schwarz told investigators he did this “three or four” times and recorded it at least twice. He sent the video to at least one other person online.

He is facing 40 charges in connection to the alleged assaults. Thirty-six of the charges are felonies.

