'South Da-Snow-Ta' and 11 others win annual DOT snowplow naming contest

A fleet of 12 snowplows named by South Dakotans as part of the annual South Dakota "Name the Snowplow" contest will roll out across the state to clear snow and ice for the winter. The contest winners and the names were announced Thursday by the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Many of the winning submissions combined winter-related themes and puns.

More than 650 entries were submitted from across the state with 12 winners named. The contest, now in its fourth year, is used to engage people about winter driving safety awareness and preparedness.

“Safety on our roadways is our No. 1 priority, and snowplow operation and winter driving awareness are vital to keeping travelers and our employees safe," Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt said.

In Sioux Falls, Jenna Welbig submitted the winning name of "South Da-Snow-Ta." In January, Welbig, along with the other 11 winners, will meet and take photos with their locally named snowplow.

The other winners include:

Aberdeen area: Snow Boss, submitted by Mark Krage

Belle Fourche area: Not My First Snowdeo, submitted by Merida Smith

Custer area: Snow-Key the Bear, submitted by Brady Chase and Mr. Chase's 3rd Grade Classroom

Huron area: Saltosaurus Rex, submitted by Lindsay Boomsma

Mitchell area: Plow Bunyan, submitted by Justus Baxter

Mobridge area: Snow Crusher, submitted by Crystal Sayler

Pierre area: Blade of Glory, submitted by Cherie Herrman

Rapid City area: Scoop! There it is!, submitted by Pete Stevenson

Sioux Falls area: South Da-Snow-Ta, submitted by Jenna Welbig

Watertown area: Frostimus Prime, submitted by Chelsea Brink and Mrs. Brink's Advisory at Watertown High School

Winner area: Clearapathera, submitted by Kristie Hemming

Yankton area: Salt, Rattle and Roll, submitted by Michael Benson

