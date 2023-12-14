South Dakota Board of Regents extends in-state tuition rate to Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri

The South Dakota Board of Regents approved a plan Thursday to extend its in-state tuition rate to students from Minnesota, Kansas and Missouri starting this summer.

These states will join Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming in the program.

Current Minnesota students enrolled in the SDBOR system will continue receiving the Minnesota reciprocity rate until graduation, and new incoming and transfer students will receive the South Dakota Advantage rate.

The existing tuition initiative targets nearby states with a demand for higher education and has proven successful for the state’s colleges in enrollment growth that’s exceeded expectations and generated additional tuition revenues, according to a press release from the South Dakota Board of Regents.

“South Dakota Advantage allows our public universities to break down another barrier to entry and showcase everything South Dakota has to offer to attract our region's best and brightest minds," SDBOR executive director Nathan Lukkes said in a news release. "With South Dakota’s competitive price point, exceptional academic programs, and endless career opportunities, we're confident we can help students achieve their dreams and build a fulfilling future in our state."

The SDBOR also announced a new program starting in the spring that will offer a 50% tuition reduction for state employees taking online college courses.

