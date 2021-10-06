South Dakota board to review Noem's meeting with daughter

FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa. South Dakota Republican and Democratic legislators alike said Wednesday, Sept. 29, they want more details from Noem's administration on a meeting last year that included the governor, her daughter and state employees overseeing an agency that had moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
2 min read
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's attorney general said Wednesday he has asked the state’s Government Accountability Board to review questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem improperly interfered in a state agency's evaluation of her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

The board, which was created in 2017 to review allegations of misconduct from state officials, is a panel of four retired judges appointed by the governor; the current panel includes one Noem appointee.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said in a statement that he made the referral “in response to questions and concerns from a number of legislators and citizens who reached out to me."

The Associated Press reported last week that Noem held a meeting last year that included both her daughter and a state employee who was overseeing her daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser. It happened shortly after the state agency moved to deny her daughter the license in July 2020.

Noem’s daughter eventually received her license four months later. Afterward, the state employee who directed the agency was allegedly pressured to retire by Noem’s Cabinet secretary. The state employee, Sherry Bren, eventually received a $200,000 payment from the state to withdraw the complaint and leave her job.

The Republican governor, who has positioned herself for a run for higher office, dismissed the report as a political attack, saying she never asked for special treatment for her daughter.

Although Ravnsborg and Noem are both Republicans, they have become political enemies after the governor called for him to resign following a car crash in which he struck and killed a man walking on a highway. The Legislature will meet next month to consider whether to move forward with impeachment.

Ravnsborg last week also referred a call to investigate the governor's use of the state airplane to the Government Accountability Board.

    The fossilized remains of a woman from 7,000 years ago point to new possibilities about our past.It hints at mixing between early humans in Indonesia and those from faraway Siberia.Theories about early human migration in Asia could be shaken up thanks to this new research published in scientific journal 'Nature' in August.The genetic fingerprint of the woman was found in a cave complex called Leang Panninge and may mean migration took place much earlier than previously thought.Thats because 'Besse' - as scientists have named her - has DNA showing she partly descended from ancient humans whose remains were first found in Siberia.Archaeologist Basran Burhan explains more about this group - called the Denisovans."Denisovans were a very mysterious human species, because until now only a few fragments of Denisovan bones have been found in Siberia, Russia and parts of present-day China. Because of the lack of Denisovan bones found, it is not known what these humans looked like."Until recently, scientists thought North Asian people such as the Denisovans only arrived in Southeast Asia about 3,500 years ago.Archaeology and Anthropology lecturer who worked on the project, Iwan Sumantri says the findings could prompt scientists to rethink other migration patterns:"Theories about migration will change, as theories about race will also change. So far the oldest known racial group (in Indonesia) is the Australo-Melanesians, and we know in most places in Southeast Asia there are large groups of Austronesian people, but between these races and groups there's another, which is the Denisovans."The discovery may also offer insights into the origins of Papuans and Indigenous Australian people who share Denisovan DNA.