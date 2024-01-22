South Dakota Corn Growers Association endorses carbon pipelines, sequestration tech

The South Dakota Corn Growers Association has taken a stance on carbon capture and sequestration pipelines in the state.

South Dakota Corn became one of the first ag groups in the state to endorse the controversial transmission technology after members voted in favor of two proposed resolutions supporting carbon initiatives.

One resolution states the organization supports "carbon capture and transportation technology that increases the profitability and financial sustainability of South Dakota corn producers."

South Dakota Corn also specifically backs carbon pipelines "to lower the carbon intensity score of ethanol plants."

A part of the farm group's "core mission" is to support the state's corn industry, which they believe will be boosted by future carbon market development for value-added corn products within South Dakota, according to the language of the second resolution.

"It is also imperative that the processes used to complete these projects show respect for landowners' property rights," the resolution reads." We believe eminent domain, while sometimes necessary, should be used as a tool of last resort."

The vote supporting carbon infrastructure in South Dakota occurred Saturday during the ag group's annual convention, which was held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Currently, Summit Carbon Solutions, an Iowa-based carbon capture company, is the only group planning to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in the state. The company is proposing to build a 2,000-mile, $5.5 billion pipeline through South Dakota and four other states, though their project has been delayed until early 2026. More than 400 miles of the pipeline would run through eastern and northeastern South Dakota if the project is completed.

Representatives with South Dakota Corn were not immediately available for comment, but Dave Ellens, South Dakota Corn president, confirmed the company passed the policies in a statement.

“Our membership supports policies that facilitate the potential for continued and improved demand for corn grind here in South Dakota," Ellens said. "The SDCGA will also work toward and back solutions that help to incentivize voluntary easements.”

Doug Somkbe, president of South Dakota Farmers Union and co-founder of South Dakotans First, a property rights group, expressed frustration at what he called the ag group's "alignment with corporate America."

In a phone interview with the Argus Leader, Sombke said South Dakota Corn's stance is "shortsighted" and would ultimately cost them in the long-run. He then went on to claim they would "lose so much" in state checkoff dollars.

"It amazes me that we can be so disrespectful to farmers when they're the bread and butter of our state," Sombke said.

Sombke also criticized South Dakota Corn on their view of eminent domain. He said any sort of allowance for eminent domain, even if it's saying it's "sometimes necessary," is a slight against the state's small-time agriculturalists.

"They don't give a [expletive] about family farmers," Sombke said. "They're still saying eminent domain is for the private gain. You're either for the farmer or against the farmer."

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota Corn endorses carbon pipelines, sequestration tech