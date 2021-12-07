South Dakota couple charged with drug possession, storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child

Dec. 7—PIPESTONE — Christina Barbara Meisenhoelder, 34, and Joshua Lee Meisenhoelder, 34, both of South Dakota, have been charged with felony-level 5th degree drug possession and storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child.

On Nov. 30, law enforcement executed a search warrant on a room at the Calumet Inn in Pipestone. Law enforcement knocked and announced their presence at the door and were greeted by Joshua Meisenhoelder. Christina Meisenhoelder was also located in the room according to reports, along with their two-year-old child.

Both Joshua and Christina Meisenhoelder allegedly appeared to be "significantly" under the influence of a controlled substance.

While inside the room, law enforcement reportedly observed multiple meth pipes sitting on the table in plain sight. One pipe was immediately field tested and showed positive for methamphetamine. A thorough search of the room resulted in the reported discovery of several meth pipes which field tested positive for meth, zip baggies, a vape device, a cut straw, two butane torches and a glass marijuana pipe. The report also noted several other miscellaneous drug paraphernalia. All of the items discovered were easily accessible to a child.

If convicted, the Meisenhoelders each face a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine for the charge of storing drug paraphernalia in the presence of a child. For the felony drug possession charge there is a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.

Photos of the Meisenhoelders were not available.