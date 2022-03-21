South Dakota DCI investigating circumstances around man killed by officers in Hanson County

An shooting involving law enforcement, following a stand-off, is being investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, according to a press release by the agency.

During the evening hours of Saturday, the Hanson County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired at a residence near the intersection of Highway 25 and 249th Street in rural Hanson County, according to the release.

Additional resources were called in, including the South Dakota Highway Patrol SWAT Team and the South Dakota DCI/ Hostage Negotiations Unit as well as the response of southeast regional DCI special agents.

Initial reports of the incident indicated an male subject fired at on-scene law enforcement, resulting in officers returning fire and killing the male, according to the release.

DCI investigating death

At the completion of the investigation by DCI, results are provided for subsequent legal review.

Pursuant to office policy, there will be no comments on this ongoing investigation, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Man killed by law enforcement after stand-off in Hanson County