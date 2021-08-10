South Dakota DOE removed Indigenous topics from social studies standards before final draft

Before the South Dakota Department of Education released a draft of new social studies standards last week, department officials took out more than a dozen references to education on the Oceti Sakowin.

“Oceti Sakowin” refers collectively to the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota people who are indigenous to South Dakota and surrounding states.

This is according to a draft of the standards dated July 26 obtained by the Argus Leader. The draft was created by a work group of more than 50 educators tasked with retooling the standards.

Mary Stadick Smith, deputy secretary for the DOE, said in an email Tuesday morning that the department made "certain adjustments" before the release of the Aug. 6 draft to provide "greater clarity and focus" for educators and the public.

See what was released by the state education department here.

The draft of standards dated July 26 approved by the work group, though, shows multiple grade-level standards referring to the Oceti Sakowin Oyate, compared to three mentions of Oceti Sakowin in the draft released publicly 10 days later.

Friday’s release of the new standards follows July news that a pair of conservatives quit the work group, but they did not publicly say why they resigned.

Major removals of Indigenous topics

Several of the standards on Oceti Sakowin were removed completely, including:

In kindergarten civics, discussing the meaning of kinship to the Oceti Sakowin Oyate.

In kindergarten geography, discussing the tribal nations of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate.

In first grade civics, identifying symbols of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate, including but not limited to star quilt, buffalo and medicine wheels.

In first grade geography, recognizing the nine contemporary reservations of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate on a South Dakota map.

In second grade civics, exploring the concepts of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate, including but not limited to tribal flags, celebrations (powwows), beadwork, dreamcatchers, music and artwork.

In second grade geography, identifying names and locations of Oceti Sakowin Oyate tribes within our communities and state.

In third grade civics, learning how to describe tribal organizational structures (council, chairman, etc.)

In third grade geography, researching the nine tribes in South Dakota

In fifth grade, standards for learning about tribal sovereignty in civics class and how natural resources and migration affected the lives and culture of the Oceti Sakowin were both removed completely.

In eighth grade history, examining major cultural traits and resiliency of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate throughout history

In eighth grade history, critiquing significant primary sources, including Oceti Sakowin Oyate treaties, and their impact on events of this time period.

In eighth grade civics, two grade-level standards on Indigenous topics were removed completely, including evaluating changing federal policy toward Indigenous Native Americans, and comparing and contrasting the structure of the U.S. government and sovereign tribal governments.

What were the major revisions?

Several other grade-level standards that referred to the Oceti Sakowin were revised, including:

In kindergarten history, students will read or listen to Oceti Sakowin Oyate stories, such as Iktomi stories and historical lore stories. This standard was revised to state that students will understand there are different people and cultural groups that make up South Dakota’s communities.

In first grade history, discussing the Oceti Sakowin Oyate creation story, including the correct chronological order of the story, was revised to identify celebrations and traditions various cultural groups bring to South Dakota communities.

In second grade history, discussing the culture of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate before European interactions was changed to “using multiple sources, investigate the impact South Dakotans, including Indigenous Native Americans, had on United States and South Dakota history.”

In third grade history, learning about “early settlement and development” was changed to learning about “creation of communities.”

Standards for fourth grade history changed entirely in one section, from explaining how the Oceti Sakowin was affected by “westward expansion, the creation of the reservation system, and the U.S. assimilation policies and programs,” to describing the “influences of various cultures on South Dakota communities.”

Next steps for the standards

Proposed standards will go to four public hearings between now and 2022 until the Board of Education Standards (BOES) takes them up for approval by spring 2022.

The work is part of a cyclical review by the DOE of standards on a regular basis, and separate from Gov. Kristi Noem's $900,000 push to create a new, state-specific civics and history curriculum resource.

The state's fine arts and career and technical education standards are going through a similar cyclical review process at this time.

The BOES will hold the first public hearing on these proposed standards at its Sept. 20 meeting at Holgate Middle School in Aberdeen. The hearing will begin at 9 a.m.

The other three hearings will be held throughout the 2021-22 school year at board meetings in Sioux Falls, Pierre, and Rapid City. The board will take final action on the proposed standards at the last of these meetings.

See what was initially proposed by the social studies standards workgroup here.

