South Dakota elections: Key dates to know for 2024

We're full swing into election season for 2024, and some important dates for those elections are right around the corner.

Voters will not only decide the next U.S. president come November, but South Dakotans will also vote for U.S. Representative, legislators (35 in the Senate and 70 in the House of Representatives), county commissioners, states attorneys, county coroners, county treasurer and more.

From county to state, to national, South Dakotans should have these primary and general election dates circled on their calendars:

Dates for the primary election:

March 26 is the last day to file primary election nominating petitions. Registered mail postmarked by the deadline accepted.

March 28 is the last day for candidates to file for withdrawal from the primary election.

May 15 is the deadline for the county auditor to appoint precinct superintendents and deputies for each election precinct.

Absentee voting begins April 19 .

The voter registration deadline is May 20.

June 3 is the last day to request an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. your local time.

Primary Election Day is June 4.

Dates for the general election:

Aug. 6 is the last day for candidates to withdraw nominations from general election. It's also the last day for independent presidential candidates to file nominating petitions with the Secretary of State.

Sept. 18 is the deadline for general election ballots to be printed and in the auditor's possession.

Absentee voting begins Sept. 20 .

Oct. 16 is the deadline for the county auditor to appoint superintendents and precinct deputies for each election precinct.

Voter registration is Oct. 21.

Nov. 4 is the last day to request an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. your local time.

Election Day is Nov. 5.

To see the full election cycle calendar, visit the South Dakota Secretary of State website.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Election year is here: Key South Dakota dates to know