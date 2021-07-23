South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to headline GOP event, possibly mulling White House bid

Reuters Videos

This man has sold traditional egg sandwiches for 30+ yearsThe classic ‘egg and bread’ sandwich is a Syrian street food traditionLocation: Damascus(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) SANDWICH SELLER, MOHAMMED SULEIMAN AL-NASRI, SAYING:"It is an inheritance. I started it in 1990, this means I have been working in it for thirty or even thirty-one years. Hajji (my grandfather) worked in it for forty years and my father worked for many years also, I am not sure for exactly how long. It has been there for almost 115 years."Nasri adds his own special touch: a boiled potatoLaborers traditionally grabbed a sandwich on their way to workIt's now an affordable street food popular with everyone(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) SYRIAN MAN, SALEH, SAYING: "Every time I pass by, I have to come to him because he has the best food, the egg, potato and bread."(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) SYRIAN MAN, HAIDAR, SAYING: "Because it is natural. I buy Falafel sandwich from other shops, it is not good. Why? Because you don't know what its ingredients are. Here at Uncle Abu Suleiman, eggs are healthy, potatoes are healthy, you know their source. You know the source of the tomatoes."