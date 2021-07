Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of senators is closing in on a $579 billion infrastructure deal after agreeing to pay for it in part by delaying a costly Trump-era Medicare regulation, but they don’t expect to announce details until at least Monday.Any deal could still face resistance from Democrats on both sides of the Capitol, making the prospects uncertain as a bipartisan group of 22 senators works out the final sticking points.Senator Tom Carper of Delaware, a typically reliable Democratic