South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem deploys National Guard to U.S-Mexico Border

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) announced Tuesday that up to fifty of her state's National Guard troops are being deployed to Texas border at the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The big picture: South Dakota's National Guard's deployment to the border is slated to last between 30 and 60 days. The deployment is to be paid for by a private donation, Noem's office said, and the details of the mission have yet to be finalized.

Abbott has routinely fought with the Biden administration on issues around the U.S.-Mexico border and recently, along with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) recently invoked a compact that allows other governors to send law enforcement resources, according to the Argus Leader.

The governors of Florida, Nebraska, and Iowa have also pledged officers.

In May, the Texas Governor issued a directive to deny or discontinue state licenses for facilities that have partnered with the Federal government, potentially forcing the relocation of 4,223 migrant children.

“The Biden administration’s immigration policies are failing Texans, causing a humanitarian crisis in many Texas communities along the border,” Abbot said in the order.

