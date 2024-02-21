South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Donald Trump's VP shortlist, he says at town hall

Gov. Kristi Noem introduces Donald Trump during his event at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said in a town hall Tuesday night that at least six names are on his shortlist for vice president — one of which is South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

During the town hall, Fox News host Laura Ingraham said the audience was asked who they think should be vice president, and she listed some of their picks: businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

“Are they all on your shortlist?” she asked Trump, to which he replied, “They are.”

Later he added that, “Honestly all of those people are good. They’re all good, they’re all solid.”

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks about the caucus in support of Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at County Celebrations Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem included on shortlist

Noem campaigned for Trump during this year's Iowa Caucus cycle and endorsed him at a Rapid City event in September 2023.

"I'll tell you what, President Trump doesn't think he's better than anybody," Noem said during a Sioux City campaign event for Trump in early January. "He knows who he is. He's confident in who he is. He came down a golden escalator because that's who he is. He never pretended to be anybody else other than who he is. And he doesn't think he's better than any of you."

“She’s clearly positioned herself as a national figure in Republican circles and one who is a Trump loyalist to boot,” Jon Schaff, a political science professor at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., told South Dakota News Watch. “Given Trump’s history, the number of Republicans he can reasonably choose from is a little lower than normal because he’s alienated or openly criticized many Republican officeholders. I would be surprised if Noem wasn’t among the two or three finalists.”

Noem herself told CBS News in January, "I think anybody in this country, if they were offered it, needs to consider it."

The case for, against DeSantis

Trump’s relationship with DeSantis is complicated. The two started off as allies, with Trump endorsing DeSantis in the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election.

The former president also applauded DeSantis for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling him a “great governor” at a White House press briefing in 2020.

However, their relationship took a turn as DeSantis’ 2024 presidential prospects began to rise. Before the 2022 midterm election, Trump unveiled his new nickname for the governor: Ron DeSanctimonious. After DeSantis launched his White House bid, Trump repeatedly thrashed his rival on the campaign trail and in interviews.

When DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 race last month, he endorsed Trump to which the former president thanked him and congratulated him “on doing a very good job.”

There’s a caveat to Trump choosing DeSantis as his running mate, however: one of them would have to move to another state since they are both Florida residents. The 12th Amendment to the Constitution says the president and vice president can’t reside in the same state.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who wasn’t one of the names brought up at the town hall, is also being floated as Trump's potential running mate. Stefanik previously told reporters at a rally in New Hampshire that she would be honored to serve in a Trump administration.

Contributing: Stu Whitney, South Dakota News Watch, Annie Todd, Argus Leader, and Associated Press reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump acknowledges Noem, DeSantis on his VP shortlist