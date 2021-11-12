South Dakota governor formally launches reelection campaign

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who's considered a rising star in the Republican Party, formally launched her reelection campaign Friday.

Her campaign said in a statement that she has raised over $10 million since she was elected three years ago. She has more than $6.5 million in cash on hand, the campaign said. She had already said she would seek a second term.

“We have been through challenging times but have also accomplished great things together,” Noem said in the statement. “We’ve embraced fiscal responsibility, protected the freedoms of our people, fought federal government intrusions and invested in the next generation through education, healthcare, expanding broadband, and providing new career opportunities so our children can stay in South Dakota."

Noem adamantly opposed government-imposed restrictions to respond to the pandemic though she would not forbid private businesses to mandate vaccinations for their own employees.

She closely tied herself to former President Donald Trump. When she staged a fireworks display over Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day last year, she gave Trump an opportunity to personally star in a patriotic display attended by thousands of people.

But she exasperated some Republicans with her disposition of a bill to bar transgender females from girls’ and women’s sports in a way that deviated from conservative orthodoxy.

Noem has also had to contend with questions about a meeting last year that included her daughter, Kassidy Peters, and state employees who were overseeing Peters’ application for a real estate appraiser license. The episode raised concerns from ethics experts about whether Noem had improperly exerted influence.

Noem has said she never requested special treatment for her daughter, dismissing an initial report by The Associated Press on the meeting as a political attack, and cast the episode as part of an attempt to improve the processes for such certifications.

The governor didn't mention any of the criticism in her announcement, keeping the tone upbeat.

“Together we're setting an example for the nation," Noem said in a short campaign video posted Friday. "And we'll ensure that the next generation of South Dakotans can grow up happy and free.”

After serving in the state legislature, Noem swept into the U.S. House with the tea party wave in 2010 and served eight years. She won the governor’s office with 51 percent of the vote in 2018.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces re-election campaign for 2022 election

    Gov. Kristi Noem announced her campaign for re-election on Friday afternoon.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces re-election bid

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) announced Friday that she will run for re-election in 2022.Why it matters: Noem has gained attention as a possible candidate in the 2024 presidential election through her lawsuits with the Biden administration and support from former President Trump, and a second term could further bolster her national profile before a competitive Republican nomination race.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat t

  • Anacapa teacher still a district employee as review of viral in-class diatribe continues

    Here's what we know about a review of politically charged comments reportedly made in class by a Ventura middle school teacher.

  • U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN

    The source told CNN "it's unlikely there is going to be a meeting" of the outside advisers and "there has been no discussion of a meeting" to discuss Pfizer's application. The FDA said the agency "will determine whether to hold a meeting of the advisory committee ... following its initial review of the information submitted," CNN added https://cnn.it/3wH3GeS. Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday requested the FDA to authorize booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccine in all adults, presenting data showing the shot would help prevent disease across ages.

  • Former national security officials call on Congress to take action to protect elections

    A group of former high-ranking national security officials is urging Congress to take action to safeguard U.S. elections. Olivia Troye, former homeland security and counterterrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, spoke with CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the importance of addressing this issue.

  • Texas politicians, stop your crusade on school libraries before we see books burned

    Sexually graphic books are inappropriate for schools, but local communities and boards should set standards and enforce them. [Opinion]

  • Column: Yes, Democrats have a messaging problem. The bigger problem is who has the megaphone

    Mainstream media's focus on Democrats' scrapping gives short shrift to the substance of transformative policies. And it lets Republicans off the hook.

  • Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Congress

    Former Trump strategist charged after refusing to testify to committee investigating US Capitol riot.

  • Bay County man receives 25-year prison sentence for trafficking more than 200 grams of meth

    Bay County man convicted of trafficking in more than 200 grams of methamphetamine receives 25 years in prison

  • MAGA Sycophant Lou Dobbs Finally Resurfaces—and Now He’s a Podcaster

    Alex WongNeed a daily dose (or two) of ceaseless, fervent praise for former President Donald Trump in podcast form? If so, you’re in luck: Lou Dobbs has returned to conservative media in the form of a podcast.The new podcast, titled Great America Show, will be centered on the themes of “truth, justice, and the American way,” Dobbs announced on Wednesday evening. Though, given the former Fox Business host’s sycophantic history, that tagline is likely just shorthand for “Trump, Trump, and Trump.”

  • Embattled GOP Senator Says a Staffer Messed Up His Campaign Reports and Vanished. We Found Him in Minutes.

    Stefani Reynolds/GettyA Republican senator faces serious allegations that he illegally loaned his campaign millions of dollars from his company. But the senator in question—Republican Mike Braun of Indiana—says he can’t fully answer the government’s questions because one of his key staffers “vanished.”The Daily Beast found him within minutes.On Wednesday morning, the Federal Election Commission released its audit of Braun’s campaign committee, alleging a litany of serious financial reporting err

  • 70 minutes at Astroworld: A countdown to catastrophe

    Anticipation had been building for hours, but never more than now, as the red numerals on the countdown clock disappeared and the first synthesized notes vibrated. Leaping from darkness into the glow, rapper Travis Scott emerged, the instant for which tens of thousands gathered before him had waited. What followed last Friday in Houston is clouded by unanswered questions and strikingly different experiences based on where someone stood, which swells of movement reached them, and how they handled the crush.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn running in new congressional district

    Rep. Madison Cawthorn says he’ll run in a new congressional district under North Carolina’s newly approved map. The 26-year-old ally of former President Donald Trump announced his switch on Twitter Thursday night, casting it as an effort to thwart the bid pundits have expected from state House Speaker Tim Moore.

  • Traders left on the hook for expensive coal after China squashes prices

    Chinese coal traders are selling cargoes at losses or trying to delay imports after Beijing's market interventions triggered a 50% price drop that saddled them with unprofitable supplies, according to several market participants. Domestic thermal coal futures have halved over the past three weeks after the government ordered top miners to slash prices to a set target and raise output immediately to curb prices that had nearly quadrupled this year. Amid the price free-fall, importers have tried to quickly sell on their coal shipments they booked in October when prices were at records, taking losses of between $40 to $100 per tonne, said three China-based coal traders.

  • Poll: Biden bets big on Build Back Better — but the more Democrats cut, the less popular it gets

    As Democrats bicker in Congress and whittle away at President Biden's much-reduced Build Back Better proposal, its popularity with Democratic voters is waning, a Yahoo/YouGov poll finds.

  • Becoming immersed in nature with ‘stick and string’ in Pennsylvania

    Archery hunting is a chess game where most days deer win. It's a hobby that's more about becoming immersed in nature than filling a deer tag.

  • Exclusive-Chinese embassy lobbies U.S. business to oppose China bills -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China has been pushing U.S. executives, companies and business groups in recent weeks to fight against China-related bills in the U.S. Congress, four sources familiar with the initiative told Reuters, in letters to and meetings with a wide range of actors in the business community. Letters from China's embassy in Washington have pressed executives to urge members of Congress to alter or drop specific bills that seek to enhance U.S. competitiveness, according to the sources and the text of a letter sent by the embassy's economic and commercial office seen by Reuters.

  • Old Man Winter to awaken, blast Northeast with cold and snow

    A jarring pattern shift is set to usher in not only much colder air across the Northeast this weekend into early next week but also the first accumulating snow of the season in some areas. A second storm will follow and could lay down more widespread wintry weather - and even the first snowflakes of the season close to the I-95 corridor. Colder air will be on the move on Saturday, and AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said it will feel more like early December than the middle o

  • Dig Those Fishnets Out of Your Sock Drawer Because They're 100% Back

    They may not be the warmest tights option, but everyone is wearing them again.

  • The last Sears department store in Illinois closes this weekend

    The last Sears department store in Illinois is closing on Sunday. Why it matters: Once the largest retailer in the United States, Sears was founded in Chicago. The first store opened in Chicago in 1925 and the store at Woodfield Mall served as the anchor for the largest mall in the state. But in 2018, Sears filed for bankruptcy after two decades of financial woes. As of this fall, there are only 34 Sears stores left in the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Ax