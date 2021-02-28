South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem defends hands-off approach to COVID-19

Republican Governor Kristi Noem defended her decision not to implement mask mandates or order business closures during the pandemic.

Video Transcript

MARGARET: And we're back with the governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem. She's attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. Good morning to you, Governor.

KRISTI NOEM: Good morning, Margaret. Thank you for having me.

MARGARET: We just heard from Dr. Fauci, who said it is too early to peel back health restrictions, do things like not have mask mandates. And I know you don't have one in your state. How do you want to respond to him?

KRISTI NOEM: Well, I'd like to respond to something that you said. You indicated that I ignored medical advice, I didn't listen to my health experts. And I most certainly did. In South Dakota, we took this virus very seriously. What I did, though, was tell my people the truth. I gave them personal responsibility over decisions for their familes' public health, but also gave them the flexibility they needed to keep their businesses open, take care of their employees and their customers.

So you know, I really do believe that, as this virus has spread throughout the country, that people needed that flexibility. And South Dakota's doing well. We've had some tragic situations. But I know that respecting them in my role and the authority that I have as governor has been incredibly helpful to get our state get through this challenging time.

MARGARET: Well, we played that clip from your speech. And in that speech, you also said you never instituted a mask order, shut any churches or businesses, or even defined what an essential business is. As of today, the CDC says your state has the eighth highest death rate per capita in the US. That's the rate of deaths per 100,000 residents. Don't you think your decisions as an executive contributed?

KRISTI NOEM: You know, South Dakota's infection rate peaked earlier than a lot of other places in the country. So we're definitely on the downward trend, and earlier, and peaked earlier than what you're seeing happen across the country as well. You know, you can talk about masks, we can talk about mitigation measures, all of that. What I'm against is mandates.

MARGARET: These were CDC numbers as of today. And it was the death rate.

KRISTI NOEM: What I am against is mandates that would tell people what they have to do. I want people to make those decisions for themselves. And we've seen the CDC change recommendations over and over and over again. In fact, we've seen them do it just based on political pressure. We follow the science, the data, and the facts in South Dakota to make our decisions. And it's been incredibly helpful to make sure that we're taking care of people who need it when they get sick.

MARGARET: I was asking you about the death rate as of today according to the CDC, not the infection rate, which you're talking about. But one of your fellow Republicans, West Virginia's governor Jim Justice, held up your state as an example of what not to do when it comes to his decision to institute a mask mandate. He said, I don't want to be South Dakota. Why do you think your state got hit so hard?

KRISTI NOEM: Our state peaked earlier than other states, than his state, than New York, than California. They certainly are seeing much higher infection rates, much higher hospitalization rates, and much higher deaths today than we are. And that's really how we've seen this virus spread across the country. What I'd like to know, Margaret, is why-- are you asking Cuomo these questions? Are you talking to Newsom about these questions and how their mitigation measures of shutting down businesses? How did--

MARGARET: When both of those governors accept an invitation to come on this program, and I hope they do, madam. I really hope they say yes. And I really appreciate that you did to our invitation.

KRISTI NOEM: Mm-hmm, absolutely.

MARGARET: So that's why I'm asking about your state. They have not said yes. So for your state, you have, if you look at-- starting in July, which was after that spring peak, you have the highest death rate, cumulative COVID deaths per million, in the country. The CDC says you have the eighth highest death rate per capita. Now, I'm not talking about infection rates. I know you're a conservative and you care about the sanctity of life. So how can you justify making decisions that put the health of your constituents at risk?

KRISTI NOEM: And those are questions that you should be asking every other governor in this country as well.

MARGARET: I'm asking you today, madame. You're our--

KRISTI NOEM: The region that South Dakota's in--

MARGARET: You're facing the nation.

KRISTI NOEM: I'm answering you. I'm answering you, Margaret. I'm answering you. Regionally, we have seen the virus hit the country very differently. And it hit the Midwest earlier than it did the South, and now the East Coast and the West Coast. So we are still dealing with this virus in this country.

South Dakota went through our highest rate of infections and implications earlier. The rest of the country is dealing with much higher numbers today. And that's really what this means. What we should be looking at is, did the mitigation measures help?

Did mandating different actions in each of these states make a difference? Because what we're seeing is that the mandates aren't necessarily what's working. It's that people have the ability, the flexibility to not just look at this virus and how it hits their health, but also how does it impact their well-being--

MARGARET: Yeah.

KRISTI NOEM: --their economic well-being, their ability to keep their kids in school, their ability to keep their businesses open--

MARGARET: Well, let's talk about that.

KRISTI NOEM: --pay their bills. That's been incredibly challenging.

MARGARET: Let's talk about that. Because there is a $12 billion price tag that has been pegged to the impact of and fallout from that Sturgis motorcycle rally that you hosted in your state in August. It is blamed for seeding the entire Midwest outbreak that hit in that late summer through the fall. Do you take personal responsibility for that?

KRISTI NOEM: Well, that is completely false information. That is not true.

MARGARET: This is the San Diego State University study.

KRISTI NOEM: And we need to tell the-- and it is not based on facts. We tracked the people that came to the rally, had states report back to use, cases that came from that rally. It was less than 100 cases that we could track to that. And we did testing in that community and throughout the area for weeks after.

Listen, what we did was allow people to make decisions for themselves. We gave them all the information on this virus, how to protect their health. And then we allowed them to make decisions on what they would do. My question is, if we had mandated that people had to stay home, if we had mandated that businesses had to be closed, would that have made a difference? And I would argue that it wouldn't have, that we allowed people to make these decisions that would best--

MARGARET: President Trump's COVID czar, Dr. Birx, said, if those people who had attended Sturgis, if they'd gone home wearing masks, that it would have actually saved lives. She said that on this program. But how do you justify the death of your constituents, though? And when you talk about personal responsibility, which I know is a value you talk a lot about, when your personal choices put others at risk, isn't that the opposite of responsible?

KRISTI NOEM: It's been an incredibly challenging year for so many people. And everyone across this country has-- knows someone who we have lost to this virus. I think we need to examine the actions that we've taken and see if it has allowed people to make decisions and honored our rights and our freedoms in this country in a way that respects what makes America special. Making decisions in one state, Dr. Fauci just said, might be very different than what another state should be doing.

That's how I looked at my state. I have one community that may need to make a different decision on what they'd like to do than another community that may be of a different size, be in a different area, or at a different infection rate or hospitalization rate. So that's why I gave them that flexibility. We took this virus very seriously, but I also let them look locally at what was the best actions to take to protect their health, but also keep their businesses open and protect the economy that they were dealing with.

MARGARET: Ronna McDaniel coming up on this program shortly, she's the chairwoman of your party. She said, the former president did not meet the moment with his words on January 6, the siege of the Capitol. Do you agree with her?

KRISTI NOEM: You know, I think that we were all just heartbroken at what happened on January 6. And it was a tragic situation. Going forward, I'm hoping that we can focus on facts, ways to unify this country and bring us together and really make sure that we're pursuing opening up new opportunities for our kids and our grandkids.

MARGARET: Was it avoidable, if the president had met the moment?

KRISTI NOEM: You know, I think there's always times that we don't like different words that have been chosen. But I worked with this president when he was in office to do some big things for the American people. And he did some things that I certainly appreciated that were beneficial for my state.

KRISTI NOEM: Do you see him as your party's nominee for president in 2024? Will you support him?

KRISTI NOEM: You know, I think that, as we go into the coming years, that we certainly will see who decides to jump into that race. But I'm focused on South Dakota, what's best for our state, and letting our people make the best decisions for their future.

MARGARET: Governor, thank you for coming on the program today and taking questions. Appreciate it.

KRISTI NOEM: Thank you.

Recommended Stories

  • Kristi Noem claims successful response to Covid in CPAC speech joining GOP 2024 hopefuls

    Trump ally criticises those who followed advice of Dr Fauci, who she says is ‘wrong a lot’, despite overseeing more fatalities forty-two other states, per capita

  • South Dakota police groups call on Ravnsborg to resign

    Three South Dakota law enforcement groups on Friday joined the call for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign, saying his involvement in a September crash that left one man dead has resulted in a lack of confidence. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem this week urged Ravnsborg to step down and the state's Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price spoke out in favor of an effort to impeach Ravnsborg, the state's top law enforcement officer. On Friday, the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police, the South Dakota Chiefs’ of Police Association and the South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association released a joint statement saying Ravnsborg’s involvement in the death of Joseph Boever has "resulted in a lack of confidence in his ability to effectively carry out his duties as the chief law enforcement officer in South Dakota.”

  • Joe Biden calls for investigation after second woman accuses New York governor Cuomo of sexual misconduct

    A second ex-employee of powerful New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused him of sexual harassment, charges the governor denied on Saturday. This time the allegations came from 25-year-old former health adviser Charlotte Bennett, who told The New York Times that the governor sexually harassed her in the spring of 2020. According to Ms Bennett, the 63-year-old politician said in June that he was open to dating women in their 20s, and asked her if she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, the Times reported. While Mr Cuomo never tried to touch her, "I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared," Ms Bennett told the paper. Ms Bennett said that she spoke to Mr Cuomo's chief of staff and legal counsel after the alleged incident, who transferred her to another post in another building. Ms Bennett was happy with the new job and decided not to insist on an investigation. Joe Biden, the US president, supports an independent investigation into the allegations against Mr Cuomo, said his press secretary, Jen Psaki, after New York mayor Bill de Blasio called for one. “There should be an independent review looking into these allegations, and that’s certainly something he supports and we believe should move forward as quickly as possible,” Ms. Psaki said on CNN’s State of the Union. Mr Cuomo became a national star last spring with his straight-talking yet empathetic coronavirus briefings that contrasted sharply with then-president Donald Trump's dismissive approach to the pandemic. But the harassment allegations come as he faces a growing storm over his handling of the coronavirus in nursing homes in his state. In a statement Saturday, Mr Cuomo said he "never made advances toward Ms Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate." He said he wanted instead to support Ms Bennett, who had told him that she was a sexual assault survivor. The governor, whose third term expires at the end of 2022, called for "a full and thorough outside review" of these charges, led by a former federal judge. "I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgments," he added. This is the second time in a week that the Democratic governor, who has led New York state for 10 years, has been accused of sexual harassment. On Wednesday, another ex-adviser, Lindsey Boylan, said in a blog that he had harassed her when she was working for his administration, from 2015 to 2018. Ms Boylan, 36, alleged that the governor had given her an unsolicited kiss on the lips, suggested that she play strip poker with him and went "out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs". "For those wondering what it's like to work for the Cuomo admin, read @LindseyBoylan's story," Ms Bennett wrote in a re-tweet of Ms Boylan's post. Mr Cuomo's office said in a statement that Ms Boylan's "claims of inappropriate behaviour are quite simply false".

  • Twitter reacts to Ciryl Gane’s win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Fight Night 186

    See the top Twitter reactions to Ciryl Gane's win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the UFC Fight Night 186 main event.

  • Biden admin scrambles to expand housing for migrant children

    Roughly 97% of the shelter beds the U.S. government has to house unaccompanied migrant children are currently full.

  • Cuomo calls for outside review after second former aide alleges sexual misconduct

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called on Saturday for an outside review following a report of sexual misconduct allegations against him by a second former aide, compounding problems for one of America's most well-known Democratic politicians. Charlotte Bennett told the New York Times that Cuomo had asked her questions about her sex life, including whether she was monogamous in her relationships and if she had ever had sex with older men. Cuomo, in a statement, denied making sexual advances.

  • Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations

    A Russian trial testing the effectiveness of revaccination with the Sputnik V shot to protect against new mutations of the coronavirus is producing strong results, researchers said on Saturday. Last month President Vladimir Putin ordered a review by March 15 of Russian-produced vaccines for their effectiveness against new variants spreading in different parts of the world.

  • Bears 2021 free agency preview: Will Chicago bring back Deon Bush?

    The Bears have just one safety under contract this season, which makes Deon Bush a prime candidate to return to the team in 2021.

  • White supremacist sentenced to nearly 20 years in plot to bomb Colorado synagogue

    An avowed white supremacist was sentenced on Friday to 19-1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty months ago to a federal hate-crimes case stemming from a botched plot to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue in 2019. Richard Holzer, 28, appeared in a federal courtroom in Denver for a sentencing that capped an undercover FBI investigation of a plan to blow up Temple Emanuel in Pueblo, Colorado, the second-oldest synagogue in the state. Although the plot was thwarted, U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore said Holzer had sought “to terrorize the Jewish community” of Pueblo, a city of 112,000 residents about 100 miles south of Denver.

  • Bet $1 on Canelo vs. Yildirim and win $100 in free bets if Canelo wins*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim fight Saturday night.

  • J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

    The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already has killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways. The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death.

  • Louis Nix III, 29, found dead after being reported missing

    Former NFL defensive tackle Louis Nix III was found dead in Florida on Saturday, three days after being reported missing by his mother. Nix was 29. NBC Sports reports the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office pulled a car from a pond near Nix’s apartment that matched his vehicle’s description. Nix was last seen alive Tuesday. Nix, a [more]

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Some side jobs pay so well that you might consider leaving your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. Find out which ones are moneymakers.

  • The Coolest National Park in Every State

    How many of these have you visited? From Woman's Day

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • Republicans cite ‘public health emergency’ for skipping Covid relief votes while speaking at maskless CPAC

    Lawmakers due to attend conservative conference where crowds booed hosts for asking guests to wear masks

  • The Bidens, in a rare gesture, immediately greeted the White House residence staff upon entering the building on Inauguration Day, staffer says

    "We were all very flattered," a residence staffer said. "Usually we meet them in the first days or first weeks, but never in the first minutes."

  • White author won't translate Amanda Gorman's works after criticism it was inappropriate

    Holland's Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, the youngest author to win the International Booker Prize, stepped down from the role on Friday.

  • GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy said he'd bet his 'personal house' that Republicans will 'get the majority back' in 2022

    "I would bet my house. My personal house. Don't tell my wife, but I will bet it," McCarthy said on Saturday to a CPAC crowd.

  • The California surgeon who dialed into a virtual court trial mid-operation is facing investigation

    After video of the surgeon went viral, a medical and licensing agency in California said it would investigate the circumstances.