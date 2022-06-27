South Dakota Highway Patrol arrest Sioux Falls man with 500 grams of fentanyl

A 33-year-old man was arrested with nearly 500 grams of fentanyl and is being held on a $1 million bond at the Minnehaha County Jail.

Levi Joseph Culver, 33, of Sioux Falls, was arrested by the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Wednesday.

He's being charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of distribution of marijuana, maintaining a place where drugs are kept and possession of marijuana, according to court documents.

Aside from the fentanyl, Culver was also found in possession of more than eight pounds of meth, 84 grams of heroin and more than 2,000 pills, according to court documents.

The drug amounts were considered when determining Culver's bond amount. The judge in his case noted him to be a flight risk and danger to the community, according to court documents.

Culver's next court date is scheduled at 3 p.m. on July 7.

