South Dakota House committee kills $109M school voucher bill over public education concerns

A bill that would’ve cost South Dakota more than $109 million by giving all 14,741 nonpublic K-12 students the current per-student equivalent amount of $7,405.19 for their educational expenses was killed by the House Education Committee Monday.

House Bill 1250 was billed as creating “South Dakota educational empowerment accounts” by its sponsor, Rep. John Sjaarda, R-Valley Springs, but criticized by opponents for serving as a voucher program that would divert funds from public education.

Funds given to students by way of the bill would have covered tuition and fees for enrollment in a private school or online learning program, textbooks, curriculum, instructional materials and supplies, tutoring services, educational therapies, transportation to and from private school, technological devices, and registration fees for a nationally standardized achievement test, advanced placement exam or other test or exam related to postsecondary admission.

Sjaarda said as average reading and math scores remain low statewide, some people may think that “throwing more money" at public education would be a solution, but that his bill lets people decide where their money should go.

Legislators begin to enter the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre.

People are looking at tax bills and say, “I’m supporting the education system, but the education system is not supporting me,” Sjaarda said.

Other proponents of the bill included Young Americans for Liberty, Family Heritage Alliance Action, and six parents who homeschool or are considering homeschooling.

Opponents of the bill included representatives from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, the School Administrators of South Dakota, the Sioux Falls School District, the South Dakota Education Association, the South Dakota United School Association, the South Dakota Advocacy Network for Women, and the Bureau of Finance and Management.

Last year: Legislators kill South Dakota school voucher bill in House education committee

Doug Wermedal with Associated School Boards said there would be no public oversight on how families use their funds from the state and it erodes access for people in rural areas with fewer educational options, English language learners, and special education students.

Sandra Waltman with SDEA argued that passing the bill would mean raising taxes, cutting public education or finding money another way.

Mitch Ricter with the SDUSA said the bill sets up a voucher program, which exacerbates inequality by diverting funding from public schools.

Rob Monson with SASD said the bill adds another leg to the “three-legged stool” of education: public, private, alternative education and this new program. He also said there’s no accounting for the extra employees the Department of Education would need to support this new program.

An amendment by Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, to change the funding from the current per-student equivalent to just $1,000 was not approved.

Another motion to send the bill to Day 41 of the legislature, of which there are 38, passed with 11 members of the House Education committee voting in support, two excused and two voting to save the bill.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota House education committee kills school voucher bill