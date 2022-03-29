South Dakota House committee recommends no AG impeachment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BY STEPHEN GROVES
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jason Ravnsborg
    American attorney, veteran, and politician
  • Kristi Noem
    American politician

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee recommended on Monday that the state’s attorney general face no impeachment charges for his actions surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash.

Gov. Kristi Noem had pushed for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a fellow Republican, to be removed from office. But a Republican-controlled House committee voted on party lines to issue a report that found his actions did not merit impeachment. Individual House lawmakers may still bring impeachment charges against Ravnsborg, but the committee’s decision was a major setback for those trying to remove him from office.

The two Democrats on the nine-member committee issued a minority report that recommended he be impeached.

The committee's announcement prompted tears from the widow of the pedestrian Ravnsborg struck and killed near a rural highway in September 2020. As the committee met behind closed doors for over four hours Friday, Jennifer Boever, the widow of Joseph Boever, watched lawmakers through a window into the conference room, expressing anger at times at lawmakers' demeanor as they appeared to discuss the report.

The attorney general has cast Joseph Boever's death as a tragic accident and pleaded no contest last year to a pair of traffic misdemeanors in the crash.

“It’s just really frustrating, and I'm disappointed that Attorney General Ravnsborg can kill a man and get away with it,” said Nick Nemec, Boever's cousin who has publicly pushed for his impeachment.

Ravnsborg initially reported the crash as a collision with an animal and has said he did not realize he struck a man until he returned to the scene the next day and discovered his body. Criminal investigators doubted that account, but prosecutors said they were unable to prove that Ravnsborg realized he killed a man the night of the crash.

The committee's 22-page report lays out an argument for why Ravnsborg's conduct surrounding the crash did not meet grounds for impeachment, which are listed in the state constitution as “drunkenness, crimes, corrupt conduct, malfeasance or misdemeanors in office.”

House Speaker Spencer Gosch, a Republican, argued that the committee's job was to keep its focus strictly on Ravnsborg's actions in the crash and whether they were impeachable.

When he was asked by reporters whether he thought Ravnbsorg deserved to stay in office, he said: “Deserves has nothing to do with it. We’ve got to be clear and concise and the factual basis upon what the Constitution says that we can do.”

Other Republicans said they were still left with uncertainty after reviewing the crash investigation.

“I felt that there weren’t enough facts that were clear and convincing, which is the burden of proof that we had to follow,” said Republican Rep. Mike Stevens.

However, Noem, who has positioned herself for a run for higher office, quickly pushed for the House to impeach Ravnsborg when it convenes in two weeks.

“The question before this committee was, should the Attorney General continue to be the top law enforcement officer in the state of South Dakota. It is clear that he should not be," she posted on Twitter, adding that she hoped House lawmakers “will do the right thing.”

The committee's lawmakers have pushed back on Noem's pressure and listed in their report the ways she has tried to influence their work. The committee “unequivocally condemns” Noem's attempts to influence the committee, the report states.

Since falling out with the governor after the crash, Ravnsborg has pushed a pair of ethics complaints against Noem to the state’s Government Accountability Board. If Ravnsborg is removed from office, Noem would get to name his replacement.

A spokesman for Ravnsborg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Smith, who was on the committee, defended its work, but said he believed the attorney general had committed “malfeasance.” The minority report argues that Ravnsborg was not forthcoming to law enforcement officers investigating the crash and “misrepresented” his cell phone use before the crash.

Democratic Rep. Ryan Cwach, another member of the committee, said: “The attorney general hasn’t been able to say what he was distracted by.”

___

This story has corrected a quote from Republican Rep. Mike Stevens to show that he said “we had to follow" the burden of proof.

Recommended Stories

  • Jared Kushner is expected to appear before the January 6 committee: report

    Kushner is just the latest Trump-family member to come under the panel's scrutiny.

  • Jan 6 committee probing Ted Cruz involvement in plans to overturn election result, report says

    Texas senator was part of group that voted against certifying 2020 election results

  • Capitol attack panel expects to hear how militia groups coordinated plans before insurrection

    Testimony could play a major role in establishing whether Trump oversaw a criminal conspiracy in efforts to overturn 2020 election Donald Trump speaks at ‘Save America March’ rally in Washington DC on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Behind closed doors in a nondescript conference room at the foot of Capitol Hill, the House select committee investigating 6 January next week expects to hear testimony about the connections between the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys militia

  • When Oscars flubs happen: Five cringe-worthy, unforgettable moments

    What could possibly go wrong this year? Lots, friends. Lots.

  • Chris Wallace on Fox News exit: 'I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming'

    "When people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable," the new CNN+ host says.

  • U.S. Supreme Court turns away challenge to Trump steel tariffs

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by steel companies to former President Donald Trump's 2018 decision to double tariffs on steel imports from Turkey on national security grounds - a policy move defended by President Joe Biden's administration. The justices turned away an appeal by steel importers - including Transpacific Steel LLC and the Jordan International Company as well as Turkish steel producer Borusan Mannesmann and its U.S. subsidiary - of a lower court's ruling against their challenge.

  • Michigan women's basketball game score vs. Louisville in Elite Eight: Live scoring updates

    Michigan women's basketball faces Louisville at 9 p.m. Monday in Wichita, Kansas, on ESPN. At stake: a spot in the Final Four in Minneapolis.

  • Marketmind: King cash is naked

    Storing wealth in cash is clearly a counter-intuitive call when inflation is surging towards double-digit figures for the first time in a generation. BofA analysts also warned that commodity prices were on track for their biggest increase in over a century while government bonds were set for their worst year since 1949 as central banks raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. With equity markets losing more than 5% so far this quarter, many investors may feel vindicated in deserting risky stock markets where dividends and capital gains are looking less attractive compared to fast-rising government bond yields.

  • Commerce inquiry imperils solar industry, advocates say

    In a decision that could dramatically undercut President Joe Biden’s ambitious climate goals, the Commerce Department said Monday it is investigating whether imports of solar panels from Southeast Asia are circumventing anti-dumping rules that limit imports from China. Clean energy leaders said the investigation — which could result in retroactive tariffs of up to 240% — would severely hinder the U.S. solar industry, leading to thousands of layoffs and imperiling up to 80% of planned solar projects in the U.S. Such an outcome would jeopardize one of Biden's top clean energy goals and run counter to his administration's push for renewable energy such as wind and solar power.

  • Experts say Mexican probe into missing students falsified

    A group of international experts said Monday the Mexican government falsified investigations into the disappearance of 43 students in 2014 from the start. Former Colombian prosecutor Ángela Buitrago said the experts found evidence that authorities withheld or falsified evidence from the start of the search. “It was falsified from the first day to the last day,” said Buitrago, who is part of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights group supporting the investigation.

  • Secretary of State says more than 1,600 non-US residents tried to register to vote in Georgia

    It is illegal for non-citizens to vote in Georgia, and Brad Raffensperger announced he had started the first-ever citizenship review of Georgia’s voter rolls.

  • Iowa State basketball's Tre Jackson enters the transfer portal

    Iowa State's Tre Jackson is in the transfer portal, after averaging 12.8 minutes while playing in 28 of the team's 35 games this season.

  • Chiefs suddenly among busiest NFL teams during offseason

    The Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to be quiet during free agency, given the perennial AFC West champions had most of their big names tied up in long-term contracts and they already were bumping up against the salary cap. Brett Veach had other ideas. The uber-aggressive Chiefs general manager instead made a splash by signing former Texans safety Justin Reid and former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, then turned the NFL on its head by swinging a blockbuster trade that sent three-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a package of draft picks.

  • Severe storms threaten central U.S. and Gulf Coast

    Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren has the latest on the snow squall in Pennsylvania, as well as a second storm threatening the South.

  • Kent State regional campus system brings police academy close to home

    KSU Tuscarawas part of collaboration that extends the reach of Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy training for Ohio's law enforcement officers

  • Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election

    A federal judge on Monday asserted it is “more likely than not” that former President Donald Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election, ruling to order the release of more than 100 emails from Trump adviser John Eastman to the committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge David Carter marked a major legal win for the House panel as it looks to correspondence from Eastman, the lawyer who was consulting with Trump as he attempted to overturn the presidential election. “Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” Carter, who was nominated by former President Bill Clinton, wrote in the ruling submitted in the federal Central District of California.

  • Joe Biden Slaps Down Question From Fox News' Peter Doocy: 'You Got To Be Silly'

    "Why should I tell you?" Biden responded when Doocy asked for specifics on the U.S. response to a possible Russian chemical attack on Ukraine.

  • Fox Nation’s Lara Logan Suggests Theory of Evolution Is a Hoax Funded by Jews

    Lara Logan's latest anti-Semitic dog whistle is a claim that Charles Darwin only came up with the idea of evolution because Jews paid him to

  • GOP Senate candidate calls for confirmation of Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

    Republican Senate candidate Christina Nolan of Vermont calls for the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden's Supreme Court nominee

  • Kentucky gun owners: Here's what Indiana's new no-permit law means for you

    There are currently 21 states with permitless carry laws, including Kentucky. Here's what Indiana's new law means for Kentucky.