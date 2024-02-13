South Dakota House votes to advance 'obscene live conduct' prohibition at SD universities

Fifty-nine legislators in the House of Representatives voted Tuesday to prohibit the Board of Regents or any institution under its control from using state resources for obscene live conduct.

Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) said again Tuesday that House Bill 1178 does not have to do with drag, but testimony in the House, in the House State Affairs committee on Monday and in similar bills Karr has filed in the past begs to differ.

Drag became popular in 19th century British theater and has heavy roots in modern LGBTQ+ culture for its performance and entertainment styles that challenge traditional assumptions of gender identity and expression.

Karr’s HB 1178 marks his second year of bringing legislation on this topic. In 2023, he sponsored and cosponsored bills aimed at preventing a student-led drag show held in November 2022 at South Dakota State University from ever happening again.

The bills mirror a similar bill Karr brought earlier in the session, House Bill 1113, to “prohibit the use of state resources for the provision of lewd or lascivious content,” which was killed in the House State Affairs committee Jan. 24.

Karr, Rep. Chris Kassin (R-Vermillion) and Rep. Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish) all spoke in favor of the bill, with Karr saying it complements current Board of Regents policy limiting where minors can be on campus, Kassin saying there’s merit to providing an additional backstop, and Odenbach saying obscene live conduct shouldn’t be covered with taxpayer dollars.

Rep. Linda Duba (D-Sioux Falls) asked Karr if anyone with the Board of Regents testified for or against the bill. No one had. She asked Karr if the Student Federation testified for or against the bill; a representative from Student Federation testified in opposition.

Duba said the students’ opinions on this issue should be respected and listened to, and she argued since a Board of Regents policy already addresses this issue, it shouldn’t be in state statute and is “overkill.”

Rep. Kadyn Wittman (D-Sioux Falls) asked Karr if he could give an example of another event that would fall under his bill besides drag shows, but he rebutted that he never mentioned drag shows.

A different bill dealing with drag, Senate Bill 184, was killed in the Senate Education committee on Tuesday morning.

