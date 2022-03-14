South Dakota inmate serving life sentence for murdering girlfriend in 1986 dies, state announces

A state prison inmate has died of natural causes, according to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

David Bradley died Saturday at the South Dakota State Penitentiary, according to the release. He was 68 years old.

Bradley was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder from Minnehaha County, according to the release.

Why was Bradley in jail?

On Sept. 4, 1986, two men gathering mushrooms in a roadside ditch near Renner discovered a badly decomposed human corpse. The head of the body had been severed and lay a few feet away, according to court documents.

The body was identified as that of a 22-year-old woman named Jamie Thunder Hawk. The autopsy report indicated that decapitation had been inflicted post-mortem, according to court documents.

The coroner estimated Thunder Hawk had been killed approximately two or three weeks before her body was found, according to court documents.

Bradley, Thunder Hawk's ex-boyfriend, and two other men were arrested for the homicide, according to court documents.

Thunder Hawk was strangled to death before her body was disposed of in the ditch, according to court documents.

Bradley threatened the two men with him that if they told anyone, the same thing would happen to them, according to court documents.

While in court, the jury found Bradley guilty of premeditated murder and was sentenced to life in prison. He then unsuccessfully appealed the decision and was housed at the South Dakota State Penitentiary until his death Saturday.

