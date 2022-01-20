South Dakota lawmakers to decide on vehicular homicide crime bill as AG impeachment proceedings unfold

Lawmakers want to make certain vehicular collisions resulting in death have more punitive repercussions after the fallout of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's 2020 fatal crash.

A new bill introduced this week in Pierre seeks to classify vehicular homicide as a "crime of violence." If passed through the legislature, the measure would add vehicular homicide to South Dakota's list of criminal statutes and define it as grounds to initiate the parole process.

During Tuesday's House session, Rep. Charlie Hoffman, R-Eureka, one of the bill's primary sponsors, conducted a first reading of the proposed legislation. The bill is now pending the House Judiciary Committee's further review. Meanwhile, lawmakers are deliberating South Dakota's first-ever impeachment proceedings of Ravnsborg's role in a September 2020 car crash that killed a pedestrian.

Ravnsborg was originally charged with three traffic misdemeanors for the incident: operating a vehicle while using a mobile or electronic device, a lane driving violation for driving outside of his lane and careless driving.

He pled guilty to two of those charges, while the third charge for careless driving was dropped.

The state's top law enforcement official did not face manslaughter or vehicular homicide charges.

State's attorneys from Hyde and Beadle counties, who were overseeing the case, accredited that at the time to a lack of provable facts to merit those charges.

Rep. Carl Perry, R-Aberdeen, one of the bill's sponsors, noted the proposed law still has a long-ways to get approval. The bill is pending review from the House Judiciary Committee, and would have to pass the floor, Senate committee, the Senate and finally, to Gov. Kristi Noem's desk to become South Dakota law.

"I'm not a 100% sold on the bill," said Perry. "Rep. Hoffman has done a lot of research on it, so I'm anxious to get it on the floor and listen to it."

