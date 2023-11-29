South Dakota Lions Foundation director announces city council campaign

A lnon-profit leader and Sioux Falls resident, Jennifer Sigette, is the latest person to announce her candidacy for the northwest district seat on the Sioux Falls City Council, officially filing the campaign paperwork with the City Clerk’s office Tuesday.

Sigette, the executive director for the South Dakota Lions Foundation, helps facilitate statewide children’s vision screenings and other vision and hearing assistance programs, said she is excited to announce her candidacy and represent her neighbors in the election April 9, 2024.

“For the past 25 years, I’ve seen northwest Sioux Falls grow and prosper while providing my family with an incredible quality of life,” wrote Sigette in a press release about the announcement.

She has been a Sioux Falls resident since 1998.

“I want to use my passion and experience to help ensure Sioux Falls continues to tackle the needs facing working families and retirees looking to stay close to home," she said.

Sigette will be running with community leaders Mike Begeman and Matt Paulson as her campaign co-chairs, who are also Northwest District leaders.

Paulson, the Founder and CEO of MarketBeat, talked about Sigette’s long history of service to the city of Sioux Falls and says she will add “a great perspective to the council as they tackle challenges related to the city’s growth in the years ahead.”

Begeman, a retired vice president of community relations for Sanford Health, says he is proud to serve a candidate who has a strong sense of civic leadership and will serve them well on the council.

“Jennifer will be a solid, common-sense voice for northwest Sioux Falls and continue our district’s tradition of community centered representation,” wrote Begeman.

As the city continues to grow, Sigette says she believes that the city council should continue working collaboratively with city and industry leaders to address public safety issues and traffic congestion. Sigette's release lists quality-of-life initiatives and finding solutions for childcare affordability and availability as her priority if elected. That said, she is interested in hearing from the residents and being a strong representative for them on the city council.

“In the months ahead, I am looking forward to listening to the residents of the fast-growing Northwest District about what issues are most important to them,” she wrote.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: SD Lions Foundation leader launches candidacy for Sioux Falls city council