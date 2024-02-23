South Dakota has lost 59 officers since 1884, including Moody County chief deputy Ken Prorok
Moody County Chief Deputy Kenneth Prorok lost his life in the line of duty about two weeks ago, when he was struck by a suspect’s vehicle during a police chase and died on scene.
Throughout the years, dozens of South Dakota law enforcement officers have lost their lives while fulfilling their responsibility to protect the larger public, and some died in service even before South Dakota became a state.
Of the 59 officers who have died since 1884, the highest number of deaths have been tied to gunfire, according to the South Dakota Line of Duty Deaths on the Officer Down Memorial Page, a national nonprofit focused on honoring America's fallen law enforcement officers. The second-highest cause of death has been automobile crashes and the third-highest is tied between assaults and officers struck by vehicles.
More: Joseph Hoek pleads not guilty to murder for death of Moody County chief deputy
Here is a list of fallen officers in South Dakota by year, according to the nonprofit:
Deputy Sheriff John "Jack" O'Harra
Agency: Lawrence County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: Feb. 14, 1884Cause of death: Gunfire
City Marshal John Tyler Pierce
Agency: Mitchell Department of Public SafetyDate: April 9, 1884Cause of death: Gunfire
Town Marshal Billy Wilson
Agency: Rapid City Police DepartmentDate: Nov. 6, 1885Cause of death: Gunfire
Constable James H. Burns
Agency: Fairburn Police DepartmentDate: July 11, 1889Cause of death: Gunfire
Policeman Clifford A. Hawley
Agency: Huron Police DepartmentDate: Sept. 7, 1909Cause of death: Gunfire
Policeman Daniel Passage
Agency: Andover Police DepartmentDate: July 29, 1916Cause of death: Gunfire
Patrolman James Hawkes
Agency: Rapid City Police DepartmentDate: Dec. 28, 1916Cause of death: Gunfire
Patrolman Joseph John Daly
Agency: Aberdeen Police DepartmentDate: Aug. 16, 1919Cause of death: Automobile crash
Marshal Walter W. Wood
Agency: Dallas Marshal’s OfficeDate: Feb. 25, 1921Cause of death: Electrocuted
Night Watchman Clarence F. Berry
Agency: Leola Police DepartmentDate: Dec. 12, 1921Cause of death: Gunfire
Night Captain Edward Pike
Agency: Sioux Falls Police DepartmentDate: Sept. 23, 1922Cause of death: Gunfire
Sheriff Isaiah C. "Ike" Fulker
Agency: Brown County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: July 1, 1923Cause of death: Gunfire
Sheriff Hugh Lee McNamara
Agency: Hyde County Sheriff’s Offic,eDate: April 30, 1926Cause of death: Gunfire
Deputy Sheriff James J. Boney
Agency: Brule County Sheriff’s DepartmentDate: Sept. 6, 1926Cause of death: Gunfire
Town Marshal Jack O'Leary
Agency: Rapid City Police DepartmentDate: Nov. 6, 1926Cause of death: Struck by vehicle
Deputy State Sheriff Charles A. Halpin
Agency: South Dakota Department of Criminal InvestigationDate: May 13, 1927Cause of death: Gunfire
Deputy State Sheriff Charles A. Halpin
Agency: South Dakota Office of the State SheriffDate: May 13, 1927Cause of death: Gunfire
Sheriff Clarendon D. Miller
Agency: Brule County Sheriff’s DepartmentDate: Sept. 6, 1931Cause of death: Heart attack
Policeman Arthur Christian Back
Agency: De Smet Police DepartmentDate: Sept. 13, 1932Cause of death: Gunfire
Marshal George Shocker
Agency: Emery Police DepartmentDate: Sept. 24, 1935Cause of death: Gunfire
Captain George A. "Dick" Saville
Agency: Sioux Falls Police DepartmentDate: Oct. 6, 1935Cause of death: Assault
Warden Eugene Reiley
Agency: South Dakota Department of CorrectionsDate: March 6, 1936Cause of death: Gunfire
Officer Milan Miller
Agency: Lead Police DepartmentDate: Nov. 22, 1938Cause of death: Gunfire
Sheriff Ole Alexander Solberg
Agency: Brown County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: Feb. 25, 1939Cause of death: Automobile crash
Marshal Alf A. Amundsen
Agency: Alcester Police DepartmentDate: Sept. 10, 1940Cause of death: Assault
Sheriff Melbourne Lewis
Agency: Grant County Sheriff’s DepartmentDate: July 30, 1941Cause of death: Gunfire
Patrolman Bernard Benson
Agency: South Dakota Highway PatrolDate: Sept. 17, 1941Cause of death: Automobile crash
Patrolman Alva H. Burnett
Agency: Pierre Police DepartmentDate: June 11, 1944Cause of death: Gunfire
Sheriff Dave Malcolm
County: Butte County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: Jan. 24, 1946Cause of death: Gunfire
Agent Thomas R. Matthews
Agency: South Dakota Department of Criminal InvestigationDate: Jan. 24, 1946Cause of death: Gunfire
Policeman Clyde Rogers
Agency: White Lake Police DepartmentDate: Feb. 3, 1948Cause of death: Assault
Sheriff Walter Albert Salzsiedler
Agency: Campbell County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: April 25, 1949Cause of death: Heart attack
Correction Officer Edward Jaworski
Agency: South Dakota Department of CorrectionsDate: Sept. 6, 1951Cause of death: Assault
Police Officer Albert August Hubsch
Agency: Webster Police DepartmentDate: Dec. 5, 1954Cause of death: Struck by vehicle
Patrolman Elmer B. Simons
Agency: Rapid City Police DepartmentDate: April 2, 1955Cause of death: Heart attack
Patrolman Henry N. "Brownie" Russell
Agency: South Dakota Highway PatrolDate: Nov. 19, 1958Cause of death: Automobile crash
Police Officer William J. Stender
Agency: Miller Police DepartmentDate: May 15, 1963Cause of death: Automobile crash
Conservation Officer George Bernard Driscoll
Agency: South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and ParksDate: April 26, 1964Cause of death: Drowned
Deputy Chief of Police Virgil Laurence Deyo
Agency: Huron Police DepartmentDate: Nov. 29, 1966Cause of death: Gunfire
Reserve Officer Daniel E. Wickard
Agency: Rapid City Police DepartmentDate: June 9, 1972Cause of death: Drowned
Police Officer James Thomas Sawyer
Agency: Custer Police DepartmentDate: June 13, 1972Cause of death: Gunfire
Trooper Verlyn Lamonte Mettler
Agency: South Dakota Highway PatrolDate: March 9, 1976Cause of death: Gunfire
Chief of Police William Bearshield
Agency: Gregory Police DepartmentDate: July 26, 1976Cause of death: Stabbed
Conservation Officer Ronald Lee Brandt
Agency: South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and ParksDate: Dec. 20, 1979Cause of death: Automobile crash
Trooper Steven Eric Hoffman
Agency: South Dakota Highway PatrolDate: March12, 1980Cause of death: Struck by vehicle
Sergeant Thomas Lloyd Calliess
Agency: Huron Police DepartmentDate: March 30, 1982Cause of death: Stabbed
Sheriff Matthew Victor Schofield
Agency: Haakon County Sheriff’s DepartmentDate: March 21, 1985Cause of death: Automobile crash
Trooper Oren Stuart Hindman
Agency: South Dakota Highway PatrolDate: May 2, 1985Cause of death: Stabbed
Patrolman Leslie P. Hollers
Agency: Rapid City Police DepartmentDate: Sept. 16, 1985Cause of death: Vehicular assault
Parole Agent Russell Clarence Anderson
Agency: South Dakota Department of CorrectionsDate: March 3, 1998Cause of death: Automobile crash
Deputy Sheriff William Paul Davis
Agency: Moody County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: Nov. 3, 2003Cause of death: Struck by vehicle
Sheriff John W. Bechtold, Jr.
Agency: Campbell County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: Aug. 4, 2004Cause of death: Heart attack
Deputy Sheriff Chad Lee Mechels
Agency: Turner County Sheriff’s DepartmentDate: March 15, 2009Cause of death: Gunfire
Correctional Officer Ronald E. "RJ" Johnson
Agency: South Dakota Department of CorrectionsDate: April 12, 2011Cause of death: Assault
Police Officer James Ryan McCandless
Agency: Rapid City Police DepartmentDate: Aug. 2, 2011Cause of death: Gunfire
Police Officer Nicholas Keegan Armstrong
Agency: Rapid City Police DepartmentDate: Aug. 6, 2011Cause of death: Gunfire
Chief Deputy Lee Russell Weber
Agency: Hughes County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: July 3, 2020Cause of death: Drowned
Correctional Officer David Henry
Agency: Pennington County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: Sept. 14, 2021Cause of death: COVID-19
Correctional Officer Braxton Hofman
Agency: Lake County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: Feb. 7, 2022Cause of death: COVID-19
Chief Deputy Sheriff Ken Prorok
Agency: Moody County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: Feb. 2, 2024Cause of death: Struck by vehicle during a chase
This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty