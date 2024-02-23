South Dakota has lost 59 officers since 1884, including Moody County chief deputy Ken Prorok

Moody County Chief Deputy Kenneth Prorok lost his life in the line of duty about two weeks ago, when he was struck by a suspect’s vehicle during a police chase and died on scene.

Throughout the years, dozens of South Dakota law enforcement officers have lost their lives while fulfilling their responsibility to protect the larger public, and some died in service even before South Dakota became a state.

Of the 59 officers who have died since 1884, the highest number of deaths have been tied to gunfire, according to the South Dakota Line of Duty Deaths on the Officer Down Memorial Page, a national nonprofit focused on honoring America's fallen law enforcement officers. The second-highest cause of death has been automobile crashes and the third-highest is tied between assaults and officers struck by vehicles.

South Dakota Highway patrol officer leads next group of law enforcement into Prorok’s funeral on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at Dakota State Fieldhouse in Madison, South Dakota.

More: Joseph Hoek pleads not guilty to murder for death of Moody County chief deputy

Here is a list of fallen officers in South Dakota by year, according to the nonprofit:

Agency: Lawrence County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: Feb. 14, 1884Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Mitchell Department of Public SafetyDate: April 9, 1884Cause of death: Gunfire

Town Marshal Billy Wilson

Agency: Rapid City Police DepartmentDate: Nov. 6, 1885Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Fairburn Police DepartmentDate: July 11, 1889Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Huron Police DepartmentDate: Sept. 7, 1909Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Andover Police DepartmentDate: July 29, 1916Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Rapid City Police DepartmentDate: Dec. 28, 1916Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Aberdeen Police DepartmentDate: Aug. 16, 1919Cause of death: Automobile crash

Agency: Dallas Marshal’s OfficeDate: Feb. 25, 1921Cause of death: Electrocuted

Agency: Leola Police DepartmentDate: Dec. 12, 1921Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Sioux Falls Police DepartmentDate: Sept. 23, 1922Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Brown County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: July 1, 1923Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Hyde County Sheriff’s Offic,eDate: April 30, 1926Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Brule County Sheriff’s DepartmentDate: Sept. 6, 1926Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Rapid City Police DepartmentDate: Nov. 6, 1926Cause of death: Struck by vehicle

Agency: South Dakota Department of Criminal InvestigationDate: May 13, 1927Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: South Dakota Office of the State SheriffDate: May 13, 1927Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Brule County Sheriff’s DepartmentDate: Sept. 6, 1931Cause of death: Heart attack

Agency: De Smet Police DepartmentDate: Sept. 13, 1932Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Emery Police DepartmentDate: Sept. 24, 1935Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Sioux Falls Police DepartmentDate: Oct. 6, 1935Cause of death: Assault

Agency: South Dakota Department of CorrectionsDate: March 6, 1936Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Lead Police DepartmentDate: Nov. 22, 1938Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Brown County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: Feb. 25, 1939Cause of death: Automobile crash

Agency: Alcester Police DepartmentDate: Sept. 10, 1940Cause of death: Assault

Agency: Grant County Sheriff’s DepartmentDate: July 30, 1941Cause of death: Gunfire

Patrolman Bernard Benson

Agency: South Dakota Highway PatrolDate: Sept. 17, 1941Cause of death: Automobile crash

Agency: Pierre Police DepartmentDate: June 11, 1944Cause of death: Gunfire

County: Butte County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: Jan. 24, 1946Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: South Dakota Department of Criminal InvestigationDate: Jan. 24, 1946Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: White Lake Police DepartmentDate: Feb. 3, 1948Cause of death: Assault

Agency: Campbell County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: April 25, 1949Cause of death: Heart attack

Correction Officer Edward Jaworski

Agency: South Dakota Department of CorrectionsDate: Sept. 6, 1951Cause of death: Assault

Agency: Webster Police DepartmentDate: Dec. 5, 1954Cause of death: Struck by vehicle

Agency: Rapid City Police DepartmentDate: April 2, 1955Cause of death: Heart attack

Patrolman Henry N. "Brownie" Russell

Agency: South Dakota Highway PatrolDate: Nov. 19, 1958Cause of death: Automobile crash

Agency: Miller Police DepartmentDate: May 15, 1963Cause of death: Automobile crash

Agency: South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and ParksDate: April 26, 1964Cause of death: Drowned

Deputy Chief of Police Virgil Laurence Deyo

Agency: Huron Police DepartmentDate: Nov. 29, 1966Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Rapid City Police DepartmentDate: June 9, 1972Cause of death: Drowned

Police Officer James Thomas Sawyer

Agency: Custer Police DepartmentDate: June 13, 1972Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: South Dakota Highway PatrolDate: March 9, 1976Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Gregory Police DepartmentDate: July 26, 1976Cause of death: Stabbed

Agency: South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and ParksDate: Dec. 20, 1979Cause of death: Automobile crash

Trooper Steven Eric Hoffman

Agency: South Dakota Highway PatrolDate: March12, 1980Cause of death: Struck by vehicle

Sergeant Thomas Lloyd Calliess

Agency: Huron Police DepartmentDate: March 30, 1982Cause of death: Stabbed

Agency: Haakon County Sheriff’s DepartmentDate: March 21, 1985Cause of death: Automobile crash

Agency: South Dakota Highway PatrolDate: May 2, 1985Cause of death: Stabbed

Agency: Rapid City Police DepartmentDate: Sept. 16, 1985Cause of death: Vehicular assault

Agency: South Dakota Department of CorrectionsDate: March 3, 1998Cause of death: Automobile crash

Agency: Moody County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: Nov. 3, 2003Cause of death: Struck by vehicle

Agency: Campbell County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: Aug. 4, 2004Cause of death: Heart attack

Agency: Turner County Sheriff’s DepartmentDate: March 15, 2009Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: South Dakota Department of CorrectionsDate: April 12, 2011Cause of death: Assault

Agency: Rapid City Police DepartmentDate: Aug. 2, 2011Cause of death: Gunfire

Police Officer Nicholas Keegan Armstrong

Agency: Rapid City Police DepartmentDate: Aug. 6, 2011Cause of death: Gunfire

Agency: Hughes County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: July 3, 2020Cause of death: Drowned

Agency: Pennington County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: Sept. 14, 2021Cause of death: COVID-19

Agency: Lake County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: Feb. 7, 2022Cause of death: COVID-19

Agency: Moody County Sheriff’s OfficeDate: Feb. 2, 2024Cause of death: Struck by vehicle during a chase

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty