South Dakota man ID'd as victim in 1987 unsolved homicide near Colorado-Wyoming border

Nearly four decades after his body was found between Walden and the Colorado-Wyoming border, the victim in a 1987 unsolved homicide out of Jackson County has been identified through additional DNA testing completed this year.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office identified Jerry A. Mikkelson, 24, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as the person found dead Oct. 18, 1987, according to a news release. Mikkelson was found on a U.S. Forest Service road 15 miles north of Walden and 5 miles from the Wyoming border, wearing a vest with the initials L.B.L. written on the tag.

Mikkelson had been reported missing from his home in Sioux Falls on Aug. 8, 1983, the sheriff's office said in the news release. According to the missing persons report filed by a family member, Mikkelson willingly left. It is believed he spent time in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Olathe, Kansas; Wyoming and possibly Colorado.

Mikkelson's remains were exhumed by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations on June 28, 2023. Investigators collected new DNA samples and discovered a surgical titanium rod in his right femur.

Using Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy techniques and other advancements, investigators were able to use the new DNA samples to identify Mikkelson as the victim. Mikkelson's family also told investigators he had broken his right femur six years prior to his death, explaining the titanium rod in his leg.

Based on soil samples found in Mikkelson's hair, investigators believe he was killed in Wyoming and brought to Colorado, according to the sheriff's office.

Mikkelson was born Aug. 12, 1963, and was described as 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds at the time of his disappearance. He had brown eyes and brown curly or wavy hair.

Anyone with information about Mikkelson or this homicide can submit a tip to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at tips@jacksoncountyco.gov or by leaving a message on the sheriff's office tip line, 970-875-7069.

