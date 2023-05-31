South Dakota man pleads guilty but mentally ill in Scotland triple homicide

TYNDALL – A man charged in connection to a triple murder in Scotland, South Dakota appeared inside a Bon Homme County courthouse on Tuesday afternoon for a change of plea hearing where he pleaded guilty but mentally ill to three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

With his plea, Francis D. Lange, 43, admitted guilt in killing his former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, Librado Monclova and Diane Akins on Nov. 9, 2021 in Scotland. A 5-year-old child and Vicki Monclova were also injured in the incident and were flown to Sioux Falls via helicopter with life-threatening injuries, according to court documents.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Lange’s defense read a document signed by Lange in which he said he fired approximately 12 shots after he entered the residence in an argument over a gun he was missing.

Francis Lange pleaded guilty but mentally ill on Tuesday to three counts of murder stemming from a triple homicide in Scotland, South Dakota.

He was taken into custody without incident approximately an hour after authorities were called at another location in Scotland, according to court documents. Officers located a handgun less than a half block from the scene of the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit. Through a search warrant, officers located a box for the handgun that matched the serial number of the firearm that was located.

An indictment, filed in November of 2021, charged Lange with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of commission of a felony while armed with a firearm. Lange was arrested and held on a $2 million bond, according to court documents.

Josette Lindahl, a psychiatrist at Avera Medical Behavioral Health in Sioux Falls, testified at Wednesday’s hearing. Lindahl performed the evaluation for the mental health competency test, in which she said she found Lange was competent to stand trial and was capable and able to understand the charges he was facing.

She also testified that she had diagnosed Lange with schizoaffective disorder and said that it his alcohol and substance abuse had made the symptoms worse.

Five people were shot at a home on Second Street and Juniper Street in Scotland, South Dakota on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Three of them died and two others were injured.

A guilty but mentally ill plea is the same as a guilty plea, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley explained after the hearing. However, the guilty but mentally ill plea allows for further evaluation and treatment.

Lange will face three mandatory life sentences without the chance of parole, plus thirty years for the aggravated assault charges, Jackley said. Lange will not face the death penalty, as the state filed a notice of intent to not seek that penalty in February.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to the victims, especially the 5-year-old little girl that was seriously injured in the incident,” Jackley said. “I would also like to specifically extend my appreciation to the paramedics, to the sheriff’s deputies and DCI agents through the investigation, as well as the prosecution team that included the state’s attorney and our criminal chief at the Attorney General’s Office.”

“This was a local effort of the sheriff, the state’s attorney working with the Attorney General to achieve … some justice for the victim’s families today,” Jackley said.

