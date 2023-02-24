South Dakota man sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in murder of Austin man

Feb. 23—AUSTIN — A 22-year-old Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Mower County District Court

for his role in the murder of a David Harris, 45, of Austin

.

Keith Lavandas Forrest pleaded guilty to felony aiding and abetting unintentional second-degree murder as part of a May 2022 plea deal that dismissed a felony charge of aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery.

District Judge Jeffrey Kritzer credited Forrest with 562 days for time served.

Forrest is the second person convicted in connection to this incident.

Miguel Nunez Jr., 19, of Sioux Falls, was

sentenced to 15 years for his role in the murder

.

Nunez was arrested on a warrant in early July after he was found hiding in a Sioux Falls attic.

According to court documents:

Shortly after 1 a.m. June 5, 2021, Austin police were called to the 100 block of 12th Street Northeast for a report of a shooting with at least two victims.

When officers arrived, they found one person, who lived at the residence, with three gunshot wounds to his chest. Officers attempted to save him, but were unsuccessful.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile male suffered a gunshot wound to a leg.

Statements given to police by witnesses said that Nunez, Forrest and at least one other person went to the house under the guise of buying marijuana, but intended to rob one of the home's residents.

Nunez exchanged gunfire with an occupant of the home before fleeing. He dropped his weapon on the way out.

Forrest was not in the home with Nunez, but instead stayed outside. A witness inside the house said he heard gunshots coming from the yard.

A witness told police that Harris was shot while trying to save other people in the house.