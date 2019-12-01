South Dakota plane crash kills 9, injures 3

Nine passengers were killed after a single engine plane crashed near Chamberlain, South Dakota, on Saturday. Among those killed were the pilot and two children.

Three passengers survived and were taken to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, per NPR. The plane was reportedly headed to Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Chamberlain was reportedly in the midst of a winter storm at the time of the crash, though the National Transportation Safety Board is considering weather as just one possible factor in its investigation of the incident; no cause has been determined yet, and a preliminary investigation report is expected to be released within two weeks.

The model of plane reportedly can carry no more than one pilot and 10 passengers. Read more at The Associated Press and NPR.

