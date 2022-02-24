South Dakota sales tax rollback inches ahead despite Gov. Kristi Noem's opposition

Record revenues and rising inflation have some Republican lawmakers at the state Capitol angling to roll back South Dakota's sales tax rate.

But an economy over-stimulated by the federal government and economic uncertainty in the years ahead have the GOP-controlled state government divided over whether the time is right to lower taxes that all South Dakotans pay.

"When would the timing be right? When we have a bad economy?” Rep. Chris Karr, R-SIoux Falls, said on the House floor Wednesday before the chamber voted 39-31 in favor of House Bill 1327.

The bill aims to lower the state sales tax rate from 4.5% to 4% over the next two budget cycles, and add South Dakota to a list of more than 30 states who've made significant policy changes to reduce tax burdens on its residents in the last 18 months.

More: Gov. Noem hesitant to back bipartisan push for sales tax reduction in South Dakota

Lawmakers listen as Governor Kristi Noem gives the State of the State address on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre.

Supporters of the bill say such a reduction would keep as much as $150 million annually in the pockets of taxpayers and help aid South Dakota families through a time of historic inflation and an economy not propped up by federal stimulus.

But Gov. Kristi Noem, her administration and a contingent of lawmakers in both the House and Senate say a reduction in the sales tax rate, which is a primary driver of state revenues, would be premature and potentially irresponsible.

"Typically conservatives want to save for costs that they know they have in the future, make sure that they're not spending more than they have and that they're not setting themselves up for future tax increases," Noem told reporters moments after HB 1327 cleared the House.

Sales tax issue has governor, some Republicans at odds

The Bureau of Finance and Management, also against reducing the sales tax rate, has been cautioning lawmakers to consider future revenue projections and spending priorities, including across-the-board wage increases for teachers and state workers. Inflation, federal policies and challenges facing South Dakota like drought and turbulent commodity prices are also keeping the administration from supporting HB 1327.

Story continues

Sales tax reduction passes House pic.twitter.com/TcEiDqmOjs — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) February 23, 2022

House conservatives say the administration's reluctance to support HB 1327 is counterintuitive and goes against the stated positions of Noem and the Republican Party. Noem, though, insists she's generally in favor of finding ways to reduce tax burdens on citizens, and points to her efforts to repeal a tax placed on bingo halls, eliminate a fee on concealed carry permits and no longer require businesses to pay a fee to maintain active status with the Secretary of State's Office, though the latter didn't make it out of the state Senate.

Proponents of Karr's bill characterize it as fulfilling a promise made to voters by invoking what's known as the Partridge Amendment, which was placed on a ballot measure approved by voters in 2016 that stated that future legislatures would reduce the sales tax rate by 0.5% if and when the South Dakota began collecting sales tax on online retail sales.

However, the Partridge Amendment specifically stated that a 0.1% reduction would be triggered if year-over-year sales tax revenues increased by $20 million.

Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, said while sales tax on online retail sales has been collected since 2019, year-over-year growth hasn't eclipsed that mark, which is why the Partridge Amendment has yet to be invoked.

"That is law ... and it has not increased $20 million year over year a single time," he said. "If it had, it would have been reduced."

While dozens of states have enacted legislation since the start of the pandemic to reduce or eliminate state taxes, the vast majority of those are states that have or had an income tax.

Because South Dakota doesn't have an income tax, state operations rely heavily on sales tax revenues, making changes to that revenue source significantly consequential, according to Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

"If you're a Republican state with an income tax, you might have a bit more room to cut taxes," said Richard Auxier, a senior policy associate with the nonpartisan think tank based in Washington D.C.

HB 1327 will next be consider in a committee of the Senate, yet to be scheduled.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota pushes lower sales tax despite Gov. Kristi Noem's stance